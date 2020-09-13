RALEIGH - NC State head coach Dave Doeren has announced the four members of the 2020 Wolfpack squad who will serve as team captains for the upcoming season. Following a vote by the team TE Dylan Autenrieth, C Grant Gibson, FS Tanner Ingle and LB Isaiah Moore were chosen to serve in that leadership role.
Autenrieth, who missed the majority of last season due to an injury, was voted a captain for the second straight year. The graduate student earned an extra year of eligibility following his redshirt junior campaign last season.
Gibson was the only player on the 2019 Wolfpack offense to start every game last season. A member of the athletic department’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), he won the team’s Mike Hardy Award last season – given to the player with a ‘winning attitude.”
Ingle, a fourth-team preseason All-ACC choice by Phil Steele, returns for his third year as a starter. He was the team’s second-leading tackler last season.
Moore, who is also a member of SAAC, also returns in 2020 for this third year as a starter and was the third-leading tackler on the team last season.
Moore Earns No. 1 Jersey
Since 2014, NC State head coach Dave Doeren has recognized a member of the Wolfpack football team for his work ethic, character, leadership and accomplishments by awarding them the No. 1 jersey. In a team meeting today, Doeren announced that redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore will don that special number for the 2020 season.
Moore is only the second underclassman to earn the privilege (Jaylen Samuels wore the No. 1 jersey as a junior and senior). He returns in 2020 for this third year as a starter and was the third-leading tackler on the team last season. He has also been the de facto leader of the team’s involvement in the #PackUnited movement, which stands out against racial violence and social justice. He is a member of NC State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council.
“Isaiah has led our team both athletically and socially,” said Doeren. “He is a great person, player and teammate. He has overcome many obstacles and continues to shine in the face of adversity as a leader who brings strength to the Pack.
Last season, defensive end James Smith-Williams wore No. 1. In 2018, wide receiver Stephen Louis, who had undergone two shoulder surgeries, wore the honored jersey. Two-time All-ACC all-purpose Jaylen Samuels wore No. 1 in 2016 and 2017, while senior Hakim Jones was honored in 2015. Safety Jarvis Byrd, who had come back from three torn ACLs to play his senior campaign, wore No. 1 for the 2014 season.
