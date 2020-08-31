RALEIGH - In conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference office, NC State and Virginia Tech have agreed to move their previously scheduled season opener to a common bye week. The contest, originally scheduled for Sept. 12 in Blacksburg, will now be played on Sept. 26.
“We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend,” said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work.”
Head coach Dave Doeren added, “The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed. There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and reacclimate after pausing our practices.
The Wolfpack is now scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.
No final decisions have been made on capacity, although Carter-Finley Stadium will operate at reduced levels for the 2020 season. Additional details will be available at a later time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.