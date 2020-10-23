NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving meet joins women on Greensboro Aquatic Center's calendar

For the first time, the Greensboro Aquatic Center is scheduled to host the men's and women's NCAA swimming and diving championships on back-to-back weekends.

The newly awarded men's meet is scheduled for March 24-27, 2021, marking its first visit to Greensboro. The Aquatic Center, which hosted the women's meet in 2015, had been previously selected for the women's meet for March 17-20, 2021.

The men's championships had been scheduled for Iowa City, in the University of Iowa's $69 million swimming and diving facility. But athletics director Gary Barta announced in August that Iowa was cutting its men's and women's programs.

The NCAA then began a search for a new location for its men's national championships and selected the Aquatic Center, which is home to four pools and 1,848 seats.

“The NCAA Men’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships is an event we have pursued since the GAC opened in 2011,” said Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman. “To be able to host the women’s championship and men’s championship over back-to-back weeks will be a historic opportunity for us. We can’t wait to welcome the top collegiate swimmers and divers to our state-of-the-art venue.”