NCHSAA announces regional winners for the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Awards

Region 6 – Jeff Morris, Gray Stone Day

Morris has been involved in education-based athletics for over 25 years as both an administrator and a coach. Morris has built the athletic program at Gray Stone Day from the ground up and is a former president of the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association (NCADA). Morris is a lifetime member of the NIAAA, serving on the accreditation committee and as a part of the LTI program. Morris has served as a conference president for numerous years and recently concluded a four-year term on the NCHSAA Board of Directors, where he represented the NCADA as an affiliate member.

Region 7 – Richard Armstrong, Iredell-Statesville Schools

Armstrong has been in education for over 40 years serving students as coach, athletic director, principal and now as Assistant Superintendent for Iredell-Statesville Schools, supervising all athletics in the system. The Lenoir-Rhyne graduate has worked in Newton-Conover Schools and Hickory City Schools as a principal, prior to joining Iredell County. When he was a coach in Alexander County, he was presented an Outstanding Educator Award and used a grant to fund a drop-out prevention program. He has previously served the NCHSAA as a member of a Realignment Committee.

Region 8 – Neil Blankenship, Swain County

A native of North Carolina’s mountains, Neil Blankenship has served as a coach and athletic director for more than 27 years. Blankenship has been successful both on and off the field, winning multiple conference coach of the year awards and earning the NCHSAA’s Special Person Award for Region 8. Blankenship is instrumental in athletic support groups across the state, currently serving on the NCHSAA and North Carolina Coaches Association Board of Directors. He has also been a member of Boards of Directors for the North Carolina Football Coaches Association, North Carolina Athletic Directors Association and the Southwestern Officials Association.