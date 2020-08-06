NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker and the staff provided the following statement to NCHSAA Member Schools Thursday morning:
At his press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least Sept. 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond Sept. 1 for NCHSAA member schools.
The NCHSAA staff and board of directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to Aug. 17.
We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.
