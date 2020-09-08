The spring 20201 N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs will be four rounds under a calendar released today.
The spring 20201 N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs will be four rounds under a calendar released Tuesday.
That's one fewer round than was originally scheduled before the association moved football from the fall to the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The football playoffs would begin Friday, April 16, and conclude with state championship games Saturday, May 8. A shortened postseason means 32 teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs instead of 48 in Class 1-A/1-AA and Class 4-A/4-AA and 64 in Class 2-A/2-AA and Class 3-A/3-AA.
Playoffs in baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, softball and volleyball will be reduced from six rounds to five.
The most significant change today to the NCHSAA's modified guidelines for workouts was to increase the number of people allowed in a venue from 10 to 25 persons indoors and from 25 to 50 persons outdoors. That change was in response to Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Sept. 1 that North Carolina was moving into the next phase of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic.
NCHSAA schools have not been allowed to hold athletics competition since March 13 because of the pandemic. The association has allowed workouts at member schools since June 15, but schools must follow strict safety guidelines to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19. NCHSAA high schools in Forsyth and Rockingham counties are allowing workouts, but those in Guilford County are not.
The NCHSAA's announcement today follows the release Aug. 12 of its revised 2020-21 calendar. The plan called for a condensed sports year scheduled to start Nov. 4, beginning with practices for cross country and volleyball, followed by swimming and diving Nov. 23 and basketball Dec. 7. Boys soccer and lacrosse will begin in January and other traditional spring sports in March and April. Wrestling has been moved from winter to April, and indoor track and field has been canceled. That revised calendar included shifting the start of football practice to Feb. 8 and the first games to Feb. 26 with a seven-game regular season.
The vast majority of sports — volleyball, basketball, soccer, golf, tennis, baseball, softball and wrestling included — are limited to 14 games or matches under a framework approved by the NCHSAA board of directors on Aug. 11. Cross country, swimming and outdoor track and field had been limited to 10 meets, but that number was increased to 14 today.
"We are looking forward to fully resuming sports in November," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker wrote in a news release. "As always, we will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
The association, in a message to member schools Aug. 14, placed a temporary moratorium on conference and non-conference scheduling. According to Commissioner Que Tucker, at the time, the moratorium would remain in place until an ad-hoc committee and board of directors evaluated specifics for each sport, which included conference and non-conference competition in addition to playoff qualifications and competition.
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association is allowing its member schools to practice, and the private schools association is allowing competition in what it considers "low risk" sports starting today. Those sports are cross country, girls golf and girls tennis. “Moderate risk” sports — boys soccer, field hockey and volleyball — can hold their first contests Monday. NCISAA football teams can play games the week of Sept. 21, with High Point Christian opening its season Sept. 25. All NCISAA fall contests, both indoor and outdoor, will be held without fans, at least initially.
