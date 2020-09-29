North Carolina adds Western Carolina to football schedule

North Carolina will play Western Carolina in football on Dec. 11.
The game fills a hole on the schedule after the game Sept. 19 against Charlotte was canceled because of the impact of COVID-19 contact tracing in the 49ers program. Carolina now has 11 games again, matching the ACC's scheduling format of 10 conference games and one non-conference game.
Carolina, ranked No. 12 by the Associated Press, has not played since its season opener Sept. 12 against Syracuse and will visit Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 12: Syracuse (W, 31-6)
Oct. 3: At Boston College, 3:30 (WXLV)
Oct. 10: Virginia Tech
Oct. 17: At Florida State
Oct. 24: N.C. State
Oct. 31: At Virginia
Nov. 7: At Duke
Nov. 14: Wake Forest
Nov. 27: Notre Dame
Dec. 5: At Miami
Dec. 11: Western Carolina
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!