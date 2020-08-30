EDEN – Oak Hills Golf Club reopened its 18-hole course in mid-August after closing in May for a renovation that included a total greens replacement.
Former bentgrass greens were replaced with TifEagle, increasing the playability, offering a truer roll and speed. It is the grass recommended by renowned golf course architect Kris Spence, who consulted on the project. Spence is a leading course designer who is known for preserving traditional elements in his renovation projects.
That was important to Oak Hills’ owners Kenan Wright and David Tucker, who value the heritage of the 1958 course designed by Ellis Maples, one of the Southeast’s most-noted golf architects.
“Our goal is to offer an impressive golfing experience on an affordable, pristine golf course,’’ said Wright.
An overall beautification was also part of the project and included upgraded landscaping, trap improvements and the removal of 40 trees for optimal greens maintenance and more expansive fairway vistas.
The substantial investment resulted in a course that appeals to all skill levels and is marked by gently rolling hills and serene woodlands.
“Our course is in excellent shape,” Tucker said. From the putting greens to the hallmark 13th hole, we’ve got something at Oak Hills that will appeal to seasoned golfers and novice players.
To reserve a tee time or for more information call 336-623-6381. During the reopening phase, which runs through September, golfers can enjoy reduced fees on Golf Night Out each Tuesday evening starting at 5:30 p.m.
