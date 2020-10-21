Pandemic makes tough job even tougher for football officials

“Will return to the traditional approach of keeping crews together and assigning as a collective unit,” Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda wrote in an email to the AP. “Assigning based on geographical proximity to host site will no longer be practical when the other CFO league begins its fall schedule.”

Shaw, the national coordinator, said the pandemic has created a fluid situation week to week. Some officials aren't working as much because of the regional scheduling as well as postponements and cancellations. Positive COVID-19 tests could require late assignment changes. Travel restrictions are always possible.

Conferences are requiring officials to take a self-administered COVID-19 test once a week. Officials must be notified of a negative result before they can travel to their game sites; Shaw said he did not have information on how many officials have had to quarantine because of a positive test but did say there have been a few.

There usually is an alternate official at each game that can take the place of an injured or sick official. Two games in the Big 12 and two in the ACC have had seven-person crews, one fewer than the standard, but it was unclear if COVID-19 was the reason.