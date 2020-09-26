Pass announces he’s taking his hardwood skills to N.C. State in 2021

Reidsville’s senior all-state guard Breon Pass announced on Saturday afternoon he will take his game to N.C. State University on a full basketball scholarship following his high school graduation in the spring of 2021.

Pass narrowed more than a combined 20 Division I offers in both football and basketball down to his top four schools in June.

Amongst his finalists were N.C. State, Georgia Tech, East Carolina and Providence, but ultimately, Pass said that the Wolfpack was the best fit from both an academic and athletic standpoint.

Pass, an Associated Press all-state selection as a junior in football and basketball, made the announcement via a video on Instagram with his family and friends in his living room at his home in Reidsville Saturday at noon.

Pass said being a student-athlete for the Rams helped prepare him for a bright future. He thanked god, his family, friends, coaches, teammates and Reidsville’s fans prior to his announcement.

All of the more than two dozen in attendance at the Pass household sported Wolfpack gear, and it was clear everyone was elated to finally hear the news and end more than a year of speculation as to where he would take his game.