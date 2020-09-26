Pass announces he’s taking his hardwood skills to N.C. State in 2021

Reidsville’s senior all-state guard Breon Pass announced on Saturday afternoon he will take his game to N.C. State University on a full basketball scholarship following his high school graduation in the spring of 2021.
Pass narrowed more than a combined 20 Division I offers in both football and basketball down to his top four schools in June.
Amongst his finalists were N.C. State, Georgia Tech, East Carolina and Providence, but ultimately, Pass said that the Wolfpack was the best fit from both an academic and athletic standpoint.
Pass, an Associated Press all-state selection as a junior in football and basketball, made the announcement via a video on Instagram with his family and friends in his living room at his home in Reidsville Saturday at noon.
Pass said being a student-athlete for the Rams helped prepare him for a bright future. He thanked god, his family, friends, coaches, teammates and Reidsville’s fans prior to his announcement.
All of the more than two dozen in attendance at the Pass household sported Wolfpack gear, and it was clear everyone was elated to finally hear the news and end more than a year of speculation as to where he would take his game.
The one person singled out for special thanks in Pass’ announcement video was his father, Curtis, who died in June 2019 at the age of 41. Curtis Pass was Breon’s basketball coach at Reidsville.
In football during the 2019 season, Breon was an all-state selection as a wide receiver, special teams returner, punter and defensive back, helping Reidsville win the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship and finish 15-1. Pass was selected as the MVP.
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver and defensive back is a two-time first-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection. He was a top gridiron recruit with the majority of over a dozen offers coming from primarily top ACC and SEC schools.
Pass said making the decision to play basketball rather than football was tough, but that’s where his heart is which ultimately led him to the hardwood at N.C. State.
He was named the HSXtra.com All-Area player of the year for public schools in basketball after averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for a Rams team that reached the fourth round of the Class 2-A playoffs and finished 26-3 as a junior.
A player that has silky smooth ball handling skills and a pure jumper, Pass can run the floor and has an explosive finish in the lane. He also facilitates, getting his teammates involved and plays solid defense.
He dreams of one day playing professionally, but for now his focus is on settling into college life as both a student and player and continue to work hard to become the best he can be.
Greensboro News & Record Sports Journalist Joe Sierra contributed to this article.
