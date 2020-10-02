Pass said his father was a huge influence on Wolfpack as his college selection

One of North Carolina’s top blue-chip all-state basketball commitments, Reidsville’s Breon Pass, said he saw the glow in his late father’s eyes when his family took their first official visit to N.C. State several years ago.
The senior guard and his family have had a turbulent couple of years. His father, and former basketball coach, Curtis, passed away after Breon’s sophomore year in high school at the age of 41 in June 2019. As part of a tribute to his father, Pass chose his dad’s birthday, Sept. 26, to make his much-anticipated college announcement.
“I feel like it was a blessed day for me, my dad and family as well. My family, we’ve been through the ups and down with my dad passing away, but with me making my announcement on this day, I feel like he is very happy with my decision,” Breon said.
“When I took a visit with him, I could see it in his eyes that he wanted me to go there because he had an offer from State when he was in high school. I could really tell he had a love for coach (Kevin) Keatts and coach (James) Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff there, so I feel like he is very excited for me,” Breon said.
Pass said he reached his decision more than a month ago, but it was a great deal of pressure to wait to make his announcement because of the overwhelming attention he has received for well over a year.
“Everybody was asking me every day. Reidsville is a small town, so everybody wanted to know where I was going to go. My friends kept bugging me on where it was going to be. I told a couple of friends, but I pretty-much kept it a secret. It’s all good though. It just feels like a weight had been lifted off my chest. I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life, so now it’s just about showing everybody I’m committed. It’s a big step for this next chapter of my life, so I’m really just excited to see what is coming behind that,” he said.
He was named the HSXtra.com All-Area player of the year for public schools in basketball after averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for a Rams team that reached the fourth round of the Class 2-A playoffs and finished 26-3 during his junior year.
Pass will join a guard-heavy Keatts team that loves to run the floor. On State’s current roster, there are six returning underclassmen guards in addition to the class of 2021, so if Pass expects to have a chance for playing time, competition will be stiff.
“As far as being a freshmen, I know I’m going to be competing against big-time guards, but they are telling me if I come in and work hard, I can compete for a starting job. I definitely feel like I can come in and earn a starting spot,” he said.
Pass has been a fan of ACC basketball his whole life and said having the opportunity to step up on that huge national stage is something he relishes.
“It really fuels my fire. I don’t back down from challenges, so I’m ready. Playing against Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest — I grew up a Duke fan, but now having the chance to play with them. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Pass.
Between gridiron
and hardwood
In addition to his prowess on the basketball court, Breon was an all-state selection as a wide receiver, special team’s returner, punter and defensive back on the Rams football team over the last three years. He was a key member of helping Reidsville win the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship and finish 15-1 in 2019. He was selected as the overall MVP in the title game last season.
Pass said making the decision to play basketball rather than football was tough, but that’s where his heart is which ultimately led him to the hardwood at N.C. State
Even though he won’t be playing football in college, he is determined to finish out his senior year on the gridiron for the Rams and hopefully defend the 2019 championship.
“Especially coming from here, Reidsville is the Capital of Football in North Carolina, and it is important to me finishing and I feel like it is going to be a big step in my life. Growing up, I just always wanted to put my city back on the map. I think I have done that in three years, so why not four? But it is a good feeling that I finally made a decision that I think is right for me and my family.”
