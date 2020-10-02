Pass said his father was a huge influence on Wolfpack as his college selection

“Everybody was asking me every day. Reidsville is a small town, so everybody wanted to know where I was going to go. My friends kept bugging me on where it was going to be. I told a couple of friends, but I pretty-much kept it a secret. It’s all good though. It just feels like a weight had been lifted off my chest. I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life, so now it’s just about showing everybody I’m committed. It’s a big step for this next chapter of my life, so I’m really just excited to see what is coming behind that,” he said.

He was named the HSXtra.com All-Area player of the year for public schools in basketball after averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for a Rams team that reached the fourth round of the Class 2-A playoffs and finished 26-3 during his junior year.

Pass will join a guard-heavy Keatts team that loves to run the floor. On State’s current roster, there are six returning underclassmen guards in addition to the class of 2021, so if Pass expects to have a chance for playing time, competition will be stiff.

“As far as being a freshmen, I know I’m going to be competing against big-time guards, but they are telling me if I come in and work hard, I can compete for a starting job. I definitely feel like I can come in and earn a starting spot,” he said.