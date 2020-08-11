Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch addressed the school’s football team Monday morning during a tumultuous time for college football, when the entire season appears to be hanging in the balance.
An edited video of Hatch’s address to the team included comments from fifth-year players Ja’Cquez Williams, Sulaiman Kamara and Luke Masterson, along with quarterback Sam Hartman.
It’s not uncommon for Coach Dave Clawson to invite guests to address the team before, during or after practices.
“You guys have never had a bigger voice in what’s happening in college athletics,” Clawson tells the team. “So I wanted to invite our president, Dr. Hatch, to speak with you guys. And then I want you to be able to ask him stuff.”
It’s interesting that Hatch’s appearance came on the heels of another monumental weekend for the future of college football.
“The role you play as student-athletes, being excellent on the field and off the field, really fulfills what this university is all about,” Hatch told the team.
On Sunday night, amid reports that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences are nearing announcements of canceling the fall football season, a national movement arose from players on social media with the simple message of #WeWantToPlay. It stemmed from a call organized by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Darien Rencher that had 13 players representing all Power Five conferences.
Lawrence’s message on Twitter later included a call for college football players to form a players union.
Hartman and teammates Boogie Basham and Ja'Sir Taylor made posts Sunday night in support of the #WeWantToPlay movement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.