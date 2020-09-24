‘Prime Time’ is heading to the sidelines as new Jackson State University head football coach

Deion Sanders, known to legions of fans from his playing days as ‘Prime Time,’ accepted the head football coaching job at Jackson State University on Monday.
Sanders played in the National Football League (NFL) for 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens over the course of his career.
In addition, he played Major League Baseball (MLB) from 1989 to 2001 which included stints with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.
He was a member of two Super Bowl winning teams with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys (XXIX and XXX), and also made one World Series appearance in 1992 with the Braves, which made him the only player in professional sports history to play in both the Super Bowl and World Series games.
Prior to his professional sports career, Sanders was a two-time All-American in football, in addition to playing baseball and running track at Florida State University.
In the NFL, Sanders was considered one of the top cover-guys as a defensive back, as well as being one of the best punt and kickoff returners in league history.
He was named to eight Pro Bowls and received first-team All-Pro honors nine times.
He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
Prior to accepting the job at JSU, Sanders was the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas and was previously a long-time NFL analyst for CBS Sports, NFL Network and Barstool Sports.
Sanders, who was rumored to have had several other Division I opportunities, said he relishes the chance to coach at a Historically Black College University (HBCU), and raise the profile of institutions in those leagues.
In an interview with Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan earlier this week, Sanders said this was exactly the type of opportunity he was looking for to continue coaching at the next level.
“I was elated. You are talking about a team that leads the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) and APR (Academic Progress Rate). We are talking about a school that is unheralded – 33,000 fans, which is astounding. You are talking about four Hall of Famers that have matriculated from this institution. I am excited, I’m elated. I have on my whistle right now and I can’t wait to get on the grass and do some coaching,” he said.
Sanders also mentioned upgrades to the JSU facilities are ongoing and the university has already been working to recruit some of the top athletes in the country.
“First and foremost, god led me to Jackson State. That is what I truly and honestly say. And being on that stage and looking my people in the eye and saying and proclaiming what I plan on doing in this program. We have a coaching staff that has 84 years of NFL coaching experience combined, and that is just what these kids need . . . the playing field level. I cannot wait for this opportunity. If you give us the resources and the same level of resources that these other schools have, we are going to prove that Jackson State can take you all the way to the NFL. We are not just raising professional football players, we are raising professionals.”
Contact Jim Sands at (336) 349 -4331, ext. 6141 and follow @JimSandsRCN on Twitter.
