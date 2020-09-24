‘Prime Time’ is heading to the sidelines as new Jackson State University head football coach

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Prior to accepting the job at JSU, Sanders was the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas and was previously a long-time NFL analyst for CBS Sports, NFL Network and Barstool Sports.

Sanders, who was rumored to have had several other Division I opportunities, said he relishes the chance to coach at a Historically Black College University (HBCU), and raise the profile of institutions in those leagues.

In an interview with Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan earlier this week, Sanders said this was exactly the type of opportunity he was looking for to continue coaching at the next level.

“I was elated. You are talking about a team that leads the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) and APR (Academic Progress Rate). We are talking about a school that is unheralded – 33,000 fans, which is astounding. You are talking about four Hall of Famers that have matriculated from this institution. I am excited, I’m elated. I have on my whistle right now and I can’t wait to get on the grass and do some coaching,” he said.

Sanders also mentioned upgrades to the JSU facilities are ongoing and the university has already been working to recruit some of the top athletes in the country.

“First and foremost, god led me to Jackson State. That is what I truly and honestly say. And being on that stage and looking my people in the eye and saying and proclaiming what I plan on doing in this program. We have a coaching staff that has 84 years of NFL coaching experience combined, and that is just what these kids need . . . the playing field level. I cannot wait for this opportunity. If you give us the resources and the same level of resources that these other schools have, we are going to prove that Jackson State can take you all the way to the NFL. We are not just raising professional football players, we are raising professionals.”

​Contact Jim Sands at (336) 349 -4331, ext. 6141 and follow @JimSandsRCN on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.