Proposed seven game football season leaves more questions than answers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The year 2020 will long be remembered as the year that wasn’t when it comes to high school athletics. Due to the pandemic crisis, spring sports were canceled just two weeks into the season back in March, and fall sports later followed suit.
During this calamity, state and government officials have worked closely with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to try to come up with a way to reschedule fall sports, even though the season won’t be played this year.
Rather, 2020 fall sports are slated to begin play in February of 2021 to allow student-athletes to compete.
Some of the primary sentiments expressed by student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, parents and fans following the loss of the 2020 season have revolved around the loss of the experience. It was especially heart-breaking for the seniors who were looking forward to closing out their high school careers on a high note.
Unfortunately, some members of the class of 2020 who were hoping for a banner final season that potentially could have drawn the eye of a college scout for an opportunity to play at the next level did not get that opportunity. As a result, some kids played their last game ever due to the pandemic — and that is a tragedy.
The current solution proposed by the NCHSAA plans condensed seasons next year that immediately follow on the heels of winter sports, then immediately closes out prior to the spring season.
Football Typically Funds Athletic Departments
Most high school athletic directors will attest that football drives the financial bus when it comes to funding sports across the board. Of course, it varies in different regions. But in Rockingham County — soccer, cross country, track, swimming, golf, tennis and other sports depend on the money from football and the gate as well as the concessions and memorabilia it sells, to fund them.
Success in the sport is a factor as well in regards to the draw.
If you have a great volleyball program, there will be more fans. McMichael volleyball is the perfect example in Rockingham County. The Lady Phoenix are perennial postseason contenders and considered state-wide as one of the better programs in the region. Often times, they draw as big a gate as a basketball game and also are a major money generator.
Around these parts football, basketball, baseball and softball typically generate the lion’s share of profits that fund an athletic department.
Football pays the majority of the bills, but if there is no gate in 2021 there is going to be a huge deficit factor to address when the teams hit the gridiron.
Problems with Scheduling and Missed Rivalries
The NCHSAA has deemed that all teams must fill their schedules with conference games first, if there are enough teams in each league. The rest would have to be filled with out-of-conference games.
Mid-State 2A Conference
With only five football-playing schools in the Mid-State 2A Conference — Reidsville, Carrboro, Graham, Cummings, Bartlett Yancey — the Rams only have four league games. That leaves three dates to fill. Fortunately, the Rams were able to lock up a road game with East Surry on March 5 and a home matchup with Ragsdale the following Friday night, so now they just have one more game to fill in the opener Feb. 26.
Rumor has it, potential opponents could be Dudley, Grimsley or Page, and all three of those games would most certainly be marquee matchups. But a lot depends on if those schools have specific openings on Feb. 26, so nothing is a for-sure solution, and that last out-of-conference slot could be tough to fill.
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference
In the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference, it appears that all will be able to fill their schedule with conference games since there are eight teams in the league. However, rumors have been circulating that some Guilford County, and perhaps Alamance County teams, may opt not to compete if conducting the season with limited fans and poor revenue could cause the sports budget to go into debt.
History on Ice
Given that the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference schedule will likely not feature any out of conference games, that means that county rivals Rockingham, Morehead and McMichael will not play Reidsville. The Rams have played McMichael every year since 1989 (30 years). Reidsville has played Morehead each season since 1958 (61 years) and Rockingham since 1977 (42 years). Collectively, that’s 133 years of county football history that won’t be renewed in the amended 2021 spring football season as a fill-in for missing 2020.
“I want to play Rockingham, Morehead and McMichael," Reidsville athletic director Joe Walker said, "but they don’t have any room in their schedule because they have an eight-team league. We are in the middle of this scheduling storm. It is a frenzy right now and we’ve lost Mr. Craig. (Rockingham County Athletic Director Jonathan Craig died Sept. 7). He is the guy that kept everybody behind the scenes straight. In this situation we are in right now, we really need him and it’s just a devastating loss for the community. He was always there for me any time I needed guidance or advice."
The other county AD’s expressed similar sentiments about losing the historic rivalries.
“It’s definitely going to hurt financially," said Morehead AD Jon Blackwell, "but even without the financial aspect of it — it’s Morehead and Reidsville and that has always been a rivalry, although they have gotten the better of us in football recently. They’ve had a great run, but financially, this year, the game would’ve been at Reidsville — but even the JV game in Eden — sometimes we make more money than we would have on some varsity nights. It hurts and it’s probably going to hurt Reidsville as well."
Between the gate, concessions and merchandise, if some or all fans are not be able to attend football games in 2021, that means a big economic loss for all concerned.
Cougars athletic director Courtney Paschal said she has heard rumors that some Guilford County schools are considering not fielding teams.
“If Alamance chooses the same methods as Guilford County is considering, then we go from having a really easy scheduling situation, where we are a conference of eight, so we are allowed seven games, to having openings like several other programs in the area," Paschal said. "I’m not discounting it completely (in regards to an opening with Reidsville), but there is so much uncertainty to where every time I think I have an idea of what is going on, I find out I do not. I’m just trying to go with the flow and be as patient as I can."
What if Fans Are Not Allowed to Attend?
Another question that remains up in the air is: How many fans will be allowed to attend games? The majority of college football games are currently being played without fan participation. Certainly the schools are experiencing monetary loss for the gate, concessions and memorabilia, but at least they can recoup some of that money through lucrative TV contracts.
Could streaming high school games be an option?
“One of the things we have discussed as a county is that we might be able to have a system where we televise the games and the fans could be able to pay a small fee to watch the game online," Paschal said. "We’ve looked at that as a county because we are in a very unique and challenging time and if the kids are going to be on the field, then we certainly want their parents to be able to watch them, but our hands are potentially tied, so we’ve been trying to think of as many things as we can to allow people access to watch their children play."
To further complicate the situation, even though football typically brings in the majority of the money to fund athletics across the board, it also costs a lot to fund a program. Typically it costs more than $500 a game just to pay the officials. Then there is equipment, field maintenance and several other expenses that often go unnoticed by fans, and that money has to come from somewhere or 2021 could put many schools in a deep financial hole.
“We are very, very short on money currently and we are doing everything we can to limit our spending except for absolute necessities until we can start getting some gates in, and it has limited our fundraising, too, because those people that usually contribute are limited as well," McMichael AD Thomas Horton said. "We just want to gather all of the information and continue to monitor the situation so we can make a decision that will benefit everyone."
Contact Jim Sands at (336) 349 -4331, ext. 6141 and follow @JimSandsRCN on Twitter.