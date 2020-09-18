Proposed seven game football season leaves more questions than answers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The year 2020 will long be remembered as the year that wasn’t when it comes to high school athletics. Due to the pandemic crisis, spring sports were canceled just two weeks into the season back in March, and fall sports later followed suit.

During this calamity, state and government officials have worked closely with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to try to come up with a way to reschedule fall sports, even though the season won’t be played this year.

Rather, 2020 fall sports are slated to begin play in February of 2021 to allow student-athletes to compete.

Some of the primary sentiments expressed by student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, parents and fans following the loss of the 2020 season have revolved around the loss of the experience. It was especially heart-breaking for the seniors who were looking forward to closing out their high school careers on a high note.

Unfortunately, some members of the class of 2020 who were hoping for a banner final season that potentially could have drawn the eye of a college scout for an opportunity to play at the next level did not get that opportunity. As a result, some kids played their last game ever due to the pandemic — and that is a tragedy.

The current solution proposed by the NCHSAA plans condensed seasons next year that immediately follow on the heels of winter sports, then immediately closes out prior to the spring season.

Football Typically Funds Athletic Departments