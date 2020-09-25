Quick Take: High Point Christian 40, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 21

What they said

“I was really pleased with our defensive effort in the first half. We do have some youngsters in the secondary, a freshman and a sophomore at corner. Those guys are getting a lot better. … Chase and Colby Cox playing inside linebacker for us bring it when they tackle. … All in all a great effort on our side.” — Scott Bell, High Point Christian coach

“That’s Myles. He’s just an athlete who’s going to do anything to get into the end zone. He made me look good because it wasn’t the best ball. I told him when I threw that pick down near the end zone, ‘Get my back, because I just messed up.’ He caught that ball, looked at me and said, ‘I got your back, brother.’ ” — Luke Homol, High Point Christian quarterback, on Myles Crisp’s 39-yard TD catch and run in the fourth quarter

“We just made too many mental mistakes in the first half. On a long touchdown run we block a kid in the back who had no chance to make a play (negating the score), we drop a touchdown pass, we had a tipped ball at the goal line that got picked off, linebackers were out of position a few times. Our kids did battle back and I felt like we had a chance there, but (Myles Crisp) made a phenomenal play and that kind of put them over the top. Credit to him.” — Thomas Langley, Metrolina Christian coach