Quick Take: High Point Christian 40, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 21

High Point Athletic Complex
Why the Cougars won
Senior QB Luke Homol set the tone with a pair of long touchdown runs in the first half and added four scoring passes as High Point Christian won the first Triad high school football game in a season delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Those were both audibles,” coach Scott Bell said of the touchdown runs. “They like to go double A-gap blitz, which leaves them vulnerable on the edge. So when they came up double A-gap we called it at the line of scrimmage and that allowed Luke to get outside.”
Homol finished with 279 yards through the air and 113 on the ground in the NCISAA matchup. Junior RB Jordan Wilson balanced Homol’s big plays with 128 yards on 16 carries as he broke tackles on almost every run.
Stars
Metrolina Christian — QB Ryan McEvoy 11-of-22 passing, 168 yards, 2 TDs, INT; RB Joe Dilly 10 carries, 79 yards, TD.
High Point Christian — QB Luke Homol 11-of-14 passing, 279 yards, 4 TDs, INT; RB Jordan Wilson 16 carried 128 yards, 1 catch, 28 yards; WR Jalen Smith 4 catches, 134 yards, 3 TDs; WR Myles Crisp 3 catches, 56 yards, TD.
The big play
After Metrolina Christian cut its deficit to 26-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter, Homol threw a back-shoulder pass to Myles Crisp down the right sideline and the Southern Guilford transfer made the grab, shook off a defender and fought through a leg cramp to complete 39-yard catch and run that put the Cougars back in control.
Three things we learned
1. Homol can hurt opponents with his legs or his arm. The 6-foot-1. 155-pound senior flashed his speed on 72- and 51-yard TD runs and made only one mistake – a third-quarter interception at the Metrolina goal-line that briefly gave the Warriors life – in a highlight reel performance. A team captain, Homol also provided vocal leadership from the moment the Cougars hit the field in pregame. “Luke did a great job managing the game … on a night when the ball was wet, which is very impressive,” Bell said.
2. Southern Guilford transfers will have a big impact for High Point Christian. Juniors Jalen Smith, Jordan Wilson and Myles Crisp accounted for 359 yards and four touchdowns in their Cougars debut.
3. Metrolina Christian no longer has the Cougars’ number. This High Point Christian coaching staff had never beaten the Warriors. The program from Union County not only defeated the Cougars to close the 2019 regular season, it knocked them out of the NCISAA Division II playoffs.
What they said
“I was really pleased with our defensive effort in the first half. We do have some youngsters in the secondary, a freshman and a sophomore at corner. Those guys are getting a lot better. … Chase and Colby Cox playing inside linebacker for us bring it when they tackle. … All in all a great effort on our side.” — Scott Bell, High Point Christian coach
“That’s Myles. He’s just an athlete who’s going to do anything to get into the end zone. He made me look good because it wasn’t the best ball. I told him when I threw that pick down near the end zone, ‘Get my back, because I just messed up.’ He caught that ball, looked at me and said, ‘I got your back, brother.’ ” — Luke Homol, High Point Christian quarterback, on Myles Crisp’s 39-yard TD catch and run in the fourth quarter
“We just made too many mental mistakes in the first half. On a long touchdown run we block a kid in the back who had no chance to make a play (negating the score), we drop a touchdown pass, we had a tipped ball at the goal line that got picked off, linebackers were out of position a few times. Our kids did battle back and I felt like we had a chance there, but (Myles Crisp) made a phenomenal play and that kind of put them over the top. Credit to him.” — Thomas Langley, Metrolina Christian coach
Records
Metrolina Christian: 0-1.
High Point Christian: 1-0.
Up next
Metrolina Christian: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.), Oct. 2.
High Point Christian: At Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian, Oct. 2.
Scoring summary
Metrolina Christian 0 0 7 14 – 21
High Point Christian 7 19 0 14 – 40
HPC – Luke Homol 72 run (Johnathan Medlin kick), 1st, 10:25
HPC – Homol 51 run (kick failed), 2nd, 11:38
HPC – Jalen Smith 58 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 2nd, 5:24
HPC – Smith 13 pass from Homol (kick blocked), 2nd, 1:22
MC – Brian Kearns 25 pass from Ryan McEvoy (Bryce McFerson kick), 3rd, 6:59
MC – Joe Dilly 10 run (McFerson kick), 4th, 11:52
HPC – Myles Crisp 39 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 4th, 8:50
MC – Caleb Titherington 4 pass from McEvoy (McFerson kick), 4th, 3:12
HPC – Smith 23 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 4th, 1:30
