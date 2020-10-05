Rajah Caruth, a freshman at WSSU, won his first Late Model stock car race of his career on Saturday night in South Carolina

Rajah Caruth, a freshman at Winston-Salem State, won his first Late Model stock car race on Saturday night at Greenville Pickens Speedway in South Carolina.

Caruth, 18, and his Rev Racing teammates all had good nights at the historic track. Gracie Trotter finished fourth, and Isabella Robusto finished sixth from the Rev Racing team.

Caruth, who lives in Concord near the Rev Racing shop, does most of his schooling online. He's taking a full load of classes and putting in 20 hours a week at Rev Racing.

Caruth, who calls Bubba Wallace one of his mentors, got a congratulations from Wallace on Twitter.

The speedway, which opened on dirt in 1940, was home to races in NASCAR's top division, then known as Grand National, during the 1950s, '60s and early '70s. Among the winners on the half-mile oval were Tim Flock, Buck Baker, Junior Johnson, Ned Jarrett, Richard Petty and David Pearson, all of whom are NASCAR Hall of Fame members.

In addition, Pearson won a Late Model series championship at the track, as did Ralph Earnhardt, the father of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. And besides Wallace, current Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and William Byron also scored track wins in NASCAR's lower rungs.