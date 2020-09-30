Reidsville one of several regional schools recognized for excellence by Wells Fargo program

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, released the final standings in the 41st annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Reidsville Senior High School was tenth with a numerical score of 172.5 in the 2A State Cup qualifying.

The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The 2019-2020 season was cut short, due to COVID-19, and therefore, no spring sports points were awarded in this year’s competition.

This year Cardinal Gibbons was the only back-to-back winners of the cup, claiming the 4A State Cup for the second year in a row. Weddington outpaced Marvin Ridge for the 3A Classification. In the 2A Classification, Carrboro reclaimed the cup after Croatan slipped by them a season ago. In the 1A Classification, the Lincoln Charter earned the school’s second State Cup win all-time.