Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA...VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, CASWELL, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WATAUGA, WILKES AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, AMHERST, APPOMATTOX, BATH, BEDFORD, BLAND, BOTETOURT, BUCKINGHAM, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, CHARLOTTE, CRAIG, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GILES, GRAYSON, HALIFAX, HENRY, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA, PULASKI, ROANOKE, ROCKBRIDGE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * A STATIONARY FRONT COMBINED WITH AN UPPER DISTURBANCE TO OUR WEST WILL SET THE STAGE FOR NUMEROUS TO WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL IS LIKELY IN MANY AREAS, MAINLY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2-4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN MANY LOCATIONS. THE GROUND IS SATURATED FROM PREVIOUS HEAVY RAINFALL DURING THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS AND FLASH FLOODING IS LIKELY. * CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY COME OUT OF THEIR BANKS AND FLOOD ROADWAYS AND POSSIBLY SOME HOMES AND BUSINESSES NEAR STREAMS OR IN LOW-LYING AREAS. SOME ROADS COULD BECOME IMPASSABLE. BUSINESS AND HOMES IN LOW-LYING FLOOD PRONE AREAS COULD BECOME FLOODED BY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR RAPID ONSET FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION AND MAY IMPACT AREAS THAT DO NOT TYPICALLY FLOOD. PLEASE MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION QUICKLY SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&