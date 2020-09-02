There's tennis for every age and skill level around Rockingham County this month. Sign up to find your spot on the court at the Eden YMCA, Jaycee Park in Reidsville or Deep Spring Club in Stoneville.
Tennis Lessons with coach B at Eden Family YMCA
Private and group lessons tennis lessons with Coach Bitrus Istifanus are currently available at the Eden Family YMCA located at 301 South Kennedy Street. The package includes four one-hour lessons ages 6-12 $150 ages 13 & up $180. The individual lessons are for ages 6-12 with a cost of $40 and $50 for ages 13 and up. Register online at www.ymcagreensboro.org/tennis.
PAT'S Tennis Aces at Eden Family YMCA
PAT'S Tennis Aces is conducting sessions on Monday’s and Wednesday’s beginning Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Eden Family YMCA located at 301 South Kennedy Street. Clinics are available for youth, ages 5-11, 12-17 as well as adult beginners and advanced players. YMCA members and potential members welcome. Register online for adults at www.ymcagreensboro.org/adult-sports or youth at www.greensboro.org/youth-tennis.
PAT'S Tennis Aces at Deep Springs Club
PAT'S Tennis Aces is conducting sessions on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s beginning Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Deep Springs Country Club located at 160 Country Club Drive in Stoneville. Clinics are available for youth, ages 5-11, 12-17 as well as adult beginners and advanced players. To register contact coach Pat Williams at pat@patstennisaces.com or 336 908-8176.
Tennis Excellence Program
A Tennis Excellence Program, sponsored by www.Faintsbook.com, is offering sessions on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s as weather permits from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jaycee Park tennis courts located at 125 Jaycee Park Road in Reidsville. This free program is for player’s age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills. Meet Coach Chuck Faint on the court for drills and match play. Contact chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com for program details and registration.
