Ron Wellman, retired Wake Forest athletics director, wins prestigious Homer Rice Award

John Currie, who replaced Wellman last year, calls Wellman one of his biggest mentors.

“He is responsible for everything I have in my professional life – the most important of which is the ethical foundation that has sustained me over the last 27 years,” Currie said. “I look forward to a socially distanced celebration for Ron.”

Wellman was just the fifth athletics director at Wake Forest following Pat Preston, Jim Weaver, Bill Gibson and Dr. Gene Hooks, who was preceded Wellman from 1964 through 1992.

“Dr. Hooks was there for 27 years and then I was there almost 27 years, so that’s nearly 54 years with two ADs,” Wellman said. “I doubt that’s happened very often in Division I, but I think that says a lot about Wake Forest and what it stands for and how much of a love both Dr. Hooks and I have for the school.”

Hooks, who received the Homer Rice Award in 2002, was thrilled to hear that Wellman is the second former AD at Wake Forest to be honored.

“Ron did a really fine job moving Wake Forest forward during his tenure as athletic director,” Hooks said. “He took advantage of the good resources and opportunities to develop an outstanding athletic department.”