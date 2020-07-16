CHAPEL HILL - Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt has been placed on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, announced Monday by The Maxwell Football Club. The award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.
The converted quarterback was a first team All-ACC selection and finished runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. Surratt led Carolina and ranked second in the ACC with 115 total tackles last season.
The Denver, North Carolina, native led the Tar Heels with 15.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks and 10 QB hurries. Additionally, Surratt's 31 total pressures ranked seventh among Power 5 linebackers according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced November 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 10, 2020. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 12, 2021.
