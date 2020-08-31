Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WILKES AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, BEDFORD, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, HENRY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA AND ROANOKE. * FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * HEAVY RAIN FROM EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL OCCUR TODAY INTO TONIGHT. RAINFALL RATES OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AN HOUR COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING OF LOCAL STREAMS, CREEKS AND URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. && THE FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA,; INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ROCKINGHAM,; STOKES, SURRY, WILKES AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, BEDFORD, CAMPBELL,; CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, HENRY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA AND ROANOKE; HAS BEEN CHANGED TO A FLASH FLOOD WATCH.