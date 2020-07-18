zac_thomas_photo

Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

 ALLISON LEE ISLEY / LEE NEWSPAPERS

BOONE — App State senior quarterback Zac Thomas has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The list presented by The Davey O'Brien Foundation includes 30 of the nation's top returning college quarterbacks. Thomas is one of 14 seniors on the national list and one of nine quarterbacks from a Group of Five program.

Thomas has a 22-3 record as a starter after leading App State to a 13-1 record and top-20 final ranking in 2019. He accounted for 35 touchdowns (28 passing) and 3,158 total yards (2,718 passing) last season, increasing his career totals to 67 total TDs (49 passing) and 5,779 total yards (4,790 passing).

In two seasons as a starter, he was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 and a first-team All-Sun Belt pick by PFF College in 2019.

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the final watch list will be named on Nov. 10.

2020 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List

Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., 6-1 1/4, 225, Indian Trail, N.C.

D'Eriq King, Miami, Sr., 5-11, 195, Manvel, Texas

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., 6-6, 220, Cartersville, Ga.

Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-0, 206, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State, So., 6-1, 200, Murrieta, Calif.

Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, So., 6-3, 210, Grapevine, Texas

Charlie Brewer, Baylor, Sr., 6-1, 206, Austin, Texas

Shane Buechele, SMU, Sr., 6-1, 207, Arlington, Texas

Jack Coan, Wisconsin, Sr., 6-3, 221, Sayville, N.Y.

Sean Clifford, Penn State, Jr., 6-2, 219, Cincinnati, Ohio

Dustin Crum, Kent State, Sr., 6-3, 201, Grafton, Ohio

Micale Cunningham, Louisville, Jr., 6-1, 200, Montgomery, Ala.

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State, So., 6-3, 175, San Bernardino, Calif.

Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 230, Austin, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 228, Kennesaw, Ga.

Dillon Gabriel, UCF, So., 6-0, 186, Mililani, Hawaii

Donald Hammond III, Air Force, Sr., 6-2, 220, Hampton, Ga.

Mac Jones, Alabama, Jr., 6-2, 205, Jacksonville, Fla.

Levi Lewis, Louisiana, Sr., 5-10, 190, Baton Rouge, La.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Sr., 6-3, 217, San Antonio, Texas

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, Jr., 6-2, 215, Union, Ky.

Jamie Newman, Georgia, Sr., 6-4, 230, Graham, N.C.

Bo Nix, Auburn, So., 6-2, 207, Pinson, Ala.

Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 212, Gilbert, Ariz.

Chris Robison, Florida Atlantic, Jr., 6-1, 200, Mesquite, Texas

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, So., 6-1, 199, Denton, Texas

Kedon Slovis, USC, So., 6-2, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State, Sr., 6-1, 210, Trussville, Ala.

Kyle Trask, Florida, Sr., 6-5, 239, Manvel, Texas

Brady White, Memphis, Sr., 6-3, 215, Santa Clarita, Calif.

By Conference: Big 12 (5), Southeastern (5), Big Ten (4), Atlantic Coast (4), American Athletic (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), Sun Belt (2), Conference USA (1), Mid-American (1), Independents (1).

By Class: Senior (14), Junior (8), Sophomore (8).

