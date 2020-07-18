BOONE — App State senior quarterback Zac Thomas has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.
The list presented by The Davey O'Brien Foundation includes 30 of the nation's top returning college quarterbacks. Thomas is one of 14 seniors on the national list and one of nine quarterbacks from a Group of Five program.
Thomas has a 22-3 record as a starter after leading App State to a 13-1 record and top-20 final ranking in 2019. He accounted for 35 touchdowns (28 passing) and 3,158 total yards (2,718 passing) last season, increasing his career totals to 67 total TDs (49 passing) and 5,779 total yards (4,790 passing).
In two seasons as a starter, he was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 and a first-team All-Sun Belt pick by PFF College in 2019.
Sixteen semifinalists selected from the final watch list will be named on Nov. 10.
2020 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List
Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., 6-1 1/4, 225, Indian Trail, N.C.
D'Eriq King, Miami, Sr., 5-11, 195, Manvel, Texas
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., 6-6, 220, Cartersville, Ga.
Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-0, 206, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Hank Bachmeier, Boise State, So., 6-1, 200, Murrieta, Calif.
Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, So., 6-3, 210, Grapevine, Texas
Charlie Brewer, Baylor, Sr., 6-1, 206, Austin, Texas
Shane Buechele, SMU, Sr., 6-1, 207, Arlington, Texas
Jack Coan, Wisconsin, Sr., 6-3, 221, Sayville, N.Y.
Sean Clifford, Penn State, Jr., 6-2, 219, Cincinnati, Ohio
Dustin Crum, Kent State, Sr., 6-3, 201, Grafton, Ohio
Micale Cunningham, Louisville, Jr., 6-1, 200, Montgomery, Ala.
Jayden Daniels, Arizona State, So., 6-3, 175, San Bernardino, Calif.
Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 230, Austin, Texas
Justin Fields, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 228, Kennesaw, Ga.
Dillon Gabriel, UCF, So., 6-0, 186, Mililani, Hawaii
Donald Hammond III, Air Force, Sr., 6-2, 220, Hampton, Ga.
Mac Jones, Alabama, Jr., 6-2, 205, Jacksonville, Fla.
Levi Lewis, Louisiana, Sr., 5-10, 190, Baton Rouge, La.
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Sr., 6-3, 217, San Antonio, Texas
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, Jr., 6-2, 215, Union, Ky.
Jamie Newman, Georgia, Sr., 6-4, 230, Graham, N.C.
Bo Nix, Auburn, So., 6-2, 207, Pinson, Ala.
Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 212, Gilbert, Ariz.
Chris Robison, Florida Atlantic, Jr., 6-1, 200, Mesquite, Texas
Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, So., 6-1, 199, Denton, Texas
Kedon Slovis, USC, So., 6-2, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Zac Thomas, Appalachian State, Sr., 6-1, 210, Trussville, Ala.
Kyle Trask, Florida, Sr., 6-5, 239, Manvel, Texas
Brady White, Memphis, Sr., 6-3, 215, Santa Clarita, Calif.
By Conference: Big 12 (5), Southeastern (5), Big Ten (4), Atlantic Coast (4), American Athletic (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), Sun Belt (2), Conference USA (1), Mid-American (1), Independents (1).
By Class: Senior (14), Junior (8), Sophomore (8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.