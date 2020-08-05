This is the other offbeat poll that the Associated Press asked for in the last week.
It was considerably harder and took way longer than the poll for the top 25 coaches who never won the Heisman.
The criteria was a little more than the headline indicates, but the gist is the same.
Here is my top 25 of players from the last 50 years who finished in the top five of Heisman voting and didn’t win and some thoughts:
1. Vince Young, Texas
2. Deshaun Watson, Clemson
My take: Two QBs who would’ve won the Heisman if voting had taken place after the national championship game.
Young gets the nod because his supporting cast wasn’t what Watson’s was. Now, Texas’ offense wasn’t exactly on the level of Auburn’s in 2010 — but his leading receivers were Billy Pittman, David Thomas and Limas Sweed.
But not to get sidetracked, these two carried their teams to national championships — and to get this out of the way, since it should be obvious, I tried to remove what kind of NFL careers they had (or are having) for this ranking.
3. Steve McNair, Alcorn State
My take: Kind of the same thought here as the first two, but modified: McNair should have won the Heisman in 1994.
Player A — 402-527 passing, 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns | 115 carries, 368 yards, 5 touchdowns. (15 games)
Player B — 356-612 passing, 5,377 yards, 47 touchdowns | 128 carries, 904 yards, 9 touchdowns. (11 games)
We just finished talking about Player A as having had perhaps the greatest season for a college QB ever (Joe Burrow). McNair had 242 more total yards and nine fewer touchdowns — in four fewer games.
Spare me from the argument that McNair played in FCS (1-AA when he played). He played competition that wasn’t the same as Rashaan Salaam and Ki-Jana Carter, the players who finished ahead of him for the Heisman from Colorado and Penn State, respectively. McNair also didn’t have teammates near the talent levels as those two.
4. Peyton Manning, Tennessee
5. Marshall Faulk, San Diego State
6. LaDainian Tomlinson, TCU
My take: This is where doing this poll became so hard. And it didn’t get much better as I went.
How do you compare running backs from the early and mid-90s to QBs from modern football? How do you factor in consistency vs. breakout seasons?
Manning’s passer rating in his last three seasons: 146.5, 147.7 and 147.7. Faulk’s scrimmage yards in three seasons: 1,630, 1,758 and 2,174. They’re the consistent ones.
Tomlinson’s career is one that — at least on paper — required some patience, and then he was a star. He had a combined 1,398 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons, and then 2,058 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior and 2,198 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.
7. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
8. Andrew Luck, Stanford
9. Darren McFadden, Arkansas
10. Colt McCoy, Texas
My take: Tagovailoa is the most-efficient QB in college football history — though it helped he was throwing to a slew of NFL receivers.
And then we have the two-time runners-up for Heismans — Luck was second in 2010 and ’11, McFadden was second in 2006 and ’07. For trivia purposes.
McCoy really made the most of his time at Texas, as his 45-8 career record indicates. But forget QB wins — he also accounted for 132 touchdowns and 14,824 total yards.
11. John Elway, Stanford
12. Larry Fitzgerald, Pitt.
13. Jim McMahon, BYU
14. Drew Brees, Purdue
15. Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
My take: Fitzgerald has had such a sterling pro career it’s almost easy to forget how good he was at Pitt. In two seasons: 161 catches, 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.
McCaffrey should perhaps be ranked higher.
16. Dan Marino, Pitt.
17. Jalen Hurts, Alabama/Oklahoma
18. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
19. Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma
20. Michael Vick, VT
My take: Hurts has to be the only player in college football history to win a national championship and finish in the top five of Heisman voting at different schools.
Peterson is penalized — through no fault of his own — for his best season coming as a freshman.
Going into this, I thought Vick would be a no-brainer top-5 pick. But geez were his college stats, particularly passing, just … woefully average.
In two seasons: 192-343 (56%), 3,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
21. Steve Slaton, West Virginia
22. Randy Moss, Marshall
My take: Moss gets his own segment for his one season of greatness.
It was: 96 catches, 1,820 yards, 26 touchdowns. Oh, and a combined 534 return yards. I didn’t know he was a returner.
Moss had 45.2% of Marshall’s receiving yards and 59.1% of its receiving touchdowns. That’s absurd.
23. Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska
24. Keenan Reynolds, Navy
25. Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech
My take: Suh is the only defensive player on my list, which is where I need to remind you that players had to finish in the top five of Heisman voting to be able to be listed. I mean … if anything it just shows how much of an offensive-focused award the Heisman has been (and will continue to be, let’s be honest).
Reynolds might be a bit of a novelty pick, but three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and 119 combined touchdowns (88 rushing, 31 passing) is pretty incredible.
You can’t single-cover Crab.
For what it’s worth, Kellen Moore of Boise State was essentially my 26th pick. Long live lefty QBs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.