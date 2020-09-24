Turner Sports expands rights deal with MLB through 2028

“The digital rights only used to be a language issue in the contracts but now they are substantive, economic rights,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “It was with Fox, it is with ESPN and it was significant in this deal. It is a recognition of the way the world now consumes entertainment."

Turner Sports has aired baseball since 1973, when Atlanta Braves games were televised on WTCG in Atlanta, before it became known as SuperStation TBS. Turner began a national package of regular season and postseason games in 2007.

The new deal includes exclusive rights to one wild-card game, two of the four Division Series and one of the League Championship Series. The coverage will alternate between leagues each year and gives Turner the most postseason games on a network.

It also includes a season-long Game of the Week on Tuesday nights. Turner currently has a Sunday afternoon game over the last half of the season.

Manfred believes moving to Tuesdays gives Turner more opportunities to expand its baseball reach.

“We think summer Sunday afternoons aren't a great place to have them. Fans have a lot of other things to do and there are two national windows the same day,” Manfred said.