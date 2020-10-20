UNCG, A&T men's basketball teams quarantined because of positive COVID-19 tests

“Everything has been done as far as contact tracing,” Jones said. “Hopefully, one group will be ready by the end of the week, but we still have some protocols in terms of the guys who did test positive and getting them in to see a cardiologist (to be tested for myocarditis). Even with starting, we’re going to be missing a few guys.”

Jones said school officials didn’t know how the men’s basketball players were infected with the coronavirus.

“Those guys are together so much it could have been any place, a study hall, practice, a workout, in their apartments … It’s just tough to determine,” he said.

All the Aggies can do is focus on working with the players who are available whenever they are allowed to resume practice.

“You have to really be intentional about what we do when we get them back,” Jones said. “We’ve had a really good fall so far, and having the guys during the summer put us in a good place where I think we know what we’re doing.”

A&T has now reported three COVID-19 clusters on campus. Besides the men's basketball team, the university on Oct. 8 reported a cluster of eight cases in a residence hall. On Sunday, A&T said 10 cases were connected to its marching band.