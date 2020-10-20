UNCG, A&T men's basketball teams quarantined because of positive COVID-19 tests

GREENSBORO — Division I college basketball teams in Greensboro “had a tough week,” N.C. A&T men’s coach Will Jones said Monday, after his Aggies and the UNCG Spartans had to shut down practice because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The UNCG men's team is "in quarantine and following COVID-19 protocols after positive tests impacting fewer than five members of the team," the school announced Monday in a news release. The Spartans were scheduled to start official practice Monday afternoon, but all activities have been paused.
This is the second UNCG basketball team to enter quarantine because of positive tests for the coronavirus. A cluster of "fewer than 10 students" was identified in the women's program Oct. 13, which caused school officials to postpone the start of practice.
The A&T men began practicing Oct. 12, but are in quarantine after positive tests in the Aggies’ program were reported Friday.
The university said four players tested positive Wednesday. A fifth player produced a positive test Friday. Those five players are in isolation, either in a designated residence hall on campus or at home.
The A&T men's basketball team has suspended practice until players clear quarantine, which won't happen until late this week or early next week, athletics director Earl Hilton said Monday.
“Everything has been done as far as contact tracing,” Jones said. “Hopefully, one group will be ready by the end of the week, but we still have some protocols in terms of the guys who did test positive and getting them in to see a cardiologist (to be tested for myocarditis). Even with starting, we’re going to be missing a few guys.”
Jones said school officials didn’t know how the men’s basketball players were infected with the coronavirus.
“Those guys are together so much it could have been any place, a study hall, practice, a workout, in their apartments … It’s just tough to determine,” he said.
All the Aggies can do is focus on working with the players who are available whenever they are allowed to resume practice.
“You have to really be intentional about what we do when we get them back,” Jones said. “We’ve had a really good fall so far, and having the guys during the summer put us in a good place where I think we know what we’re doing.”
A&T has now reported three COVID-19 clusters on campus. Besides the men's basketball team, the university on Oct. 8 reported a cluster of eight cases in a residence hall. On Sunday, A&T said 10 cases were connected to its marching band.
The university said eight members of the Blue & Gold Marching Machine tested positive Saturday and Sunday. Contact tracing revealed two other band members had contracted the disease over the previous two weeks. A&T has suspended band practice.
Jones hopes his team has seen the worst of COVID-19 and will still be able to get in all of the allowable 30 practices before the season opens Nov. 25.
“Talking today to other coaches today, having the majority of your team having had the virus at one point in time seems to be something that people are saying is a good thing,” he said. “But we’re just operating as a one-day-at-a-time deal and making sure we have all the protocols in place to limit exposure and not try to get into a situation like this again. I would rather it happen now than happen going into Nov. 25.”
