Unmasked: NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

The rules don’t apply to players, but all other individuals with bench area access, including coaches and members of the club medical staff, are required to wear face coverings at all times.

Failure to do so, Vincent warned in his memo, “will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

Now, let’s get to some of the more curious calls in Week 2:

HILL’S HELMET: Tyreek Hill got away with ripping off his helmet after scoring a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, something that helped the Chiefs come back to beat the Chargers in overtime as Patrick Mahomes improved to 6-0 in games Kansas City has trailed by double digits.

Hill hauled in a 54-yard TD catch from Mahomes to pull the Chiefs to 17-15 with 12:58 remaining, but as he tumbled out of the end zone, he ripped off his helmet, which should have been flagged as unsportsmanlike conduct.

That would have given the Chargers the choice of the 15-yard penalty enforced on the conversion or the kickoff. That could have allowed the Chargers to push the Chiefs back to the 17, effectively taking away the 2-point conversion attempt.