US judge points Ronaldo rape case in Las Vegas toward trial

Dorsey gave both sides until the end of November to agree upon a plan for a bench trial.

Christiansen could appeal Dorsey’s order to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He declined to say if he will do so.

The ruling represents a setback for Ronaldo’s legal representatives, who have so far kept details of the 2010 settlement sealed. It moves back to a public court questions that U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts said in February belonged behind closed doors.

U.S. district judges can overrule magistrate judges, who handle court filings and pretrial arguments.

Ronaldo, 35, lives in Portugal and is one of the richest athletes in the world. He plays in Italy for the Turin-based soccer club Juventus and captains his home country’s national team.

Mayorga, 37, is a former teacher and model who lives in the Las Vegas area. She claims in her lawsuit that Ronaldo or his associates violated the confidentiality agreement by allowing reports about it to appear in European publications in 2017. She seeks to collect at least $200,000 more from Ronaldo.