Wake Forest safety Nasir Greer, middle, might not be 100% recovered by the time the Deacons open the season against No. 1 Clemson.
It seems like Wake Forest could be without both of the key defenders it was missing in its last game and its largest offseason addition to start the football season.
Nasir Greer and Rondell Bothroyd, both of whom were injured last season and underwent surgery, have both been limited in practices thus far — though to different extents. Greer, according to defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill, “looks unbelievable” but isn’t participating in team segments yet.
Assistant head coach for defense Dave Cohen, who coaches the defensive line, said Bothroyd is “probably a few weeks out yet.”
The Deacons open the season Sept. 12 against Clemson, which has beaten them by a combined 115-6 in the last two years.
Greer, an honorable mention All-ACC pick last year, seems to be the most likely to play against the Tigers, who open the season ranked No. 1 for the second straight time. Hemphill said the staff is playing it cautious with the junior safety who had 65 tackles and three forced fumbles last season.
“It’s probably too far away right now,” Hemphill said of the opener and whether Greer would play. “Two weeks is probably too far away to give you an honest answer on that. … I just don’t want to rush the kid.
“If he’s not 100% mentally ready, I don’t think we should rush him.”
Bothroyd played mostly at defensive tackle last season, though he's also played on the edge. He had 31 tackles, four tackles for loss and six QB hurries last season — Cohen said his performance was as productive as any defensive lineman other than Boogie Basham.
Terrance Davis, a graduate transfer from Maryland who was expected to start on the offensive line, is “kind of an unknown right now,” offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero said.
“He was really doing a nice job. Right now he’s battling a couple of things,” Ruggiero said Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.