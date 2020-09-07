Wake Forest is spending roughly $75,000 per week on COVID-19 testing for its athletes, Athletics Director John Currie says.
On the ACC Network’s morning show “Packer and Durham,” Currie addressed a question related to the Pac-12’s announcement this week that it was partnering with Quidel, which says its equipment can administer daily tests and deliver immediate results.
“And it’s expensive. It’s probably costing us $75,000 a week,” Currie said. “When people say, ‘It’s all about the money in college athletics,’ if it was just about the money, we wouldn’t be spending $75,000 a week to make sure our student-athletes are as safe as possible.”
Currie offered further details on Wake Forest’s testing protocols: That the school is using PCR tests, or molecular tests that detect the virus’ genetic material; that the Deacons’ football team was tested Wednesday and Friday this week; and that Olympic sports athletes were tested Monday.
Testing the football team and staff, it seems, requires about 200 tests.
“Next week we go to three tests per week,” Currie said. “The ACC has been really progressive under the leadership of our medical advisory group in adapting an on-site third test at the site of the football games, which will be another great step to ensure that the environment is as safe as possible.”
Wake Forest is not publishing testing results for athletes, though Currie maintained what’s been said often in the past couple of months.
“We continue to have excellent reports from those tests,” Currie said.
Wake Forest’s football season is scheduled to begin with next weekend’s game against Clemson.
