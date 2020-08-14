GREENSBORO — With no spectators allowed at Sedgefield this week, the Wyndham Championship has come up with new ways to raise money for some of its signature charities.
Every year since 2014, the Wyndham has donated at least $100,000 split among four programs — Greensboro’s BackPack Beginnings and the Out of the Garden Project, Winston-Salem’s Forsyth Backpack Program and the United Way of Greater High Point — that fight child hunger in the Triad.
This year, the city’s 81st PGA Tour event has added two new ways those programs can benefit.
• Saturday and Sunday, during the third and fourth rounds, Wyndham Rewards will donate $500 for every birdie or better made by the pros on the 15th, 16th and 17th holes. All three holes — especially the par-5 No. 15 — rank among Sedgefield’s five easiest holes for the pros, so the Birdies for Backpacks Charitable Giveaway figures to raise a significant amount.
• A hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 16 is typically worth 1 million Wyndham Rewards points for the pro who makes the ace. This year, the first hole-in-one at the 16th will earn the four backpack programs a one-time donation of 250,000 points apiece.
Parker White, who founded BackPack Beginnings, said before the tournament that the need has grown during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been so thankful for the Wyndham’s support over the years,” White said. “With everything that has happened with COVID, that money is needed now more than ever. We have seen a rise in hunger and in food insecurity. That money would be used to help meet those elevated needs.”
North Carolina’s rate of food insecurity has grown from 12.9 percent to 24 percent during the pandemic, White said. The Wyndham donations have provided 590,000 child-friendly, no-cook nutritious meals since 2014.
“We were blessed when the Wyndham decided to do the Birdies for Backpacks campaign (in 2014),” White said. “And each year they’ve found new and innovative ways to get the word out about the good work that all the non-profits are doing in the area. It gave us the exposure we needed to continue fulfilling our mission.”
Another of the tournament’s signature charities, The First Tee of the Triad, received $160,000 from a made-for-TV, nine-hole match shown live on The Golf Channel on Wednesday afternoon.
Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace played for the First Tee’s afterschool programs, while Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak played for the First Tee’s summer camps. Each hole in the match was worth $10,000 to $25,000 to the winning partners.
