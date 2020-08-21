WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN: Friday night lights are off this week

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WESTERN ROCKINGHAM COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... EASTERN STOKES COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 230 PM EDT. * AT 1128 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MAYODAN, MADISON, WALNUT COVE, STONEVILLE, DANBURY, SANDY RIDGE AND DILLARD. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES... BUFFALO CREEK, DAN RIVER, BAKER BRANCH, BELEWS CREEK, CROOKED CREEK AND BIG BEAVER ISLAND CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&