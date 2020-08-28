Reidsville Senior High School graduate Cody Williams recently signed a letter of intent for a wrestling scholarship at Greensboro College.
A four-year Mid-State 2A All Conference selection, as well as a four-time NCHSAA state tournament qualifier, he closed out his final season for the Rams with an overall sixth place finish competing at 138 pounds.
One of nine RHS state qualifiers in the 2020 season, Williams said Rams head coach Rodney James and assistant Tim Wilson have raised the bar for the sport at Reidsville.
“Coach James and coach Wilson have done a great job helping with the rebirth of the program. Over the last decade or two, wrestling had kind of fallen off from where it used to be. But these last few years, since they have been coaching, we’ve had a lot better showings on the mat and I was really happy to be a part of that,” Williams said.
James, a veteran with over 40 years of experience, has coached several individual and team state championship teams, said athletes like Williams have been a big reason for the turnaround for the Rams wrestling program.
“Cody was a great leader for us. He made a choice last season to commit to what we were doing. He had his feet in a lot of doors and was doing a lot of moving around in the county working with other guys. But he gave one hundred percent to our program and that’s part of what helped us be regional champions for the last two years and that was amazing. I just want everyone to know how proud I am of Cody and how he carried himself last season,” James said.
Williams is looking forward to competing collegiately, but the future of sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has created a level of trepidation. Despite the uncertain times for student-athletes, he’s determined to be ready when sports do eventually resume.
“Given the situation with the pandemic, we are not sure yet when we will be able to compete. For now we are just looking forward to that and working to stay in shape. We are not working together as a team right now just because of the restrictions, but I work individually to stay in the best shape I can at the gym,” the future Pride wrestler said.
Williams is considering to major in either business administration and economics or sports medicine and health sciences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.