Wrestling world bids farewell to Road Warrior Animal

Joe Laurinaitis, known to professional wrestling enthusiasts as Road Warrior Animal, died late Tuesday night at the age of 60 reports say from natural causes at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, MO.

As one half of the tag team Road Warriors with his partner Hawk, the duo became popular mainstays during the 1980’s and developed a huge world-wide following.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal and Hawk were known for wearing warrior paint and spiked shoulder pads. They quickly developed a reputation as one of the most powerful and intimidating duos of all-time.

The Chicago natives got their start training in Minneapolis, MN and eventually gained prominence in the NWA and the WWE winning a pair of titles in the 1990’s.

Animal’s brothers John and Marcus both wrestled professionally as well - and his son James Laurinaitis was a star linebacker at Ohio State and later played eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his partner Hawk in 2003.

The Road Warriors were enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.