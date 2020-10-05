WSSU’s former quarterback, Kameron Smith, is coming home to join Rams coaching staff

During his one season at Navy, Smith was asked to change positions to wide receiver but wanted to play quarterback.

Smith became a three-year starter for the Rams, who put together records of 8-2 in 2010, 13-1 in 2011 and 14-1 in 2012 with Smith as the starter. He was also a part of CIAA championship teams in 2011 and 2012 and was 32-4 as a starter.

His last season at St. Aug’s came in 2018, and he took last year off to help his brother run a company in Raleigh that contracts for HVAC units.

“I missed not coaching, so this opportunity came up and I couldn’t pass it up,” Smith said.

Smith joked that he didn’t have to learn his way around when he arrived at his office at the Bowman Gray Stadium fieldhouse.

“They made me feel welcome when I arrived this morning,” Smith said. “I’m excited to try and turn this thing around.”

The Rams were 4-6 last season and missed winning the Southern Division title for the third straight season.

Massey says landing Smith is a great addition because of his knowledge of the game and knowledge of WSSU.