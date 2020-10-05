WSSU’s former quarterback, Kameron Smith, is coming home to join Rams coaching staff

Smith, a former quarterback at Winston-Salem State, is now the quarterbacks coach for the Rams.
“It feels good to be around here again,” said Smith, a 2013 graduate who led the Rams to the Division II national championship game in 2012 as a senior.
Smith, who has been an assistant coach at Hampton and St. Aug’s, is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the CIAA. During his three seasons with the Rams from 2010 to 2012 he became the school’s all-time leading passer (7,540 yards) and rushed for nearly 1,000 more.
“This means a lot, and when I was driving here this morning I was just thinking of the possibilities and what we can accomplish here,” Smith said of joining interim head coach Robert Massey’s staff.
Smith, 30, will assist offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw in the spring. The Rams hope to play at least six CIAA games, but the schedule has not been released. The CIAA decided to not play fall football because of COVID-19.
In 2012 Smith led the Rams to a 14-1 record as they lost to Valdosta State in the Division II national championship game in Alabama.
Smith threw for a school-record 96 career touchdown passes in his three seasons. Coach Connell Maynor picked up Smith, who is from Garner, as a transfer from Navy.
During his one season at Navy, Smith was asked to change positions to wide receiver but wanted to play quarterback.
Smith became a three-year starter for the Rams, who put together records of 8-2 in 2010, 13-1 in 2011 and 14-1 in 2012 with Smith as the starter. He was also a part of CIAA championship teams in 2011 and 2012 and was 32-4 as a starter.
His last season at St. Aug’s came in 2018, and he took last year off to help his brother run a company in Raleigh that contracts for HVAC units.
“I missed not coaching, so this opportunity came up and I couldn’t pass it up,” Smith said.
Smith joked that he didn’t have to learn his way around when he arrived at his office at the Bowman Gray Stadium fieldhouse.
“They made me feel welcome when I arrived this morning,” Smith said. “I’m excited to try and turn this thing around.”
The Rams were 4-6 last season and missed winning the Southern Division title for the third straight season.
Massey says landing Smith is a great addition because of his knowledge of the game and knowledge of WSSU.
"He bleeds WSSU red," Massey said. "This is a kid who was so competitive as a player and also a kid who has high character and is just a class act. We're excited to have him on board and he's going to help us in recruiting because he can talk about his own experience."
Smith, along with defensive coordinator Marvin Bohannon, gives Massey two WSSU graduates on his staff.
"Both of those guys can talk about Winston-Salem State all day long and that is such a big thing to have when you talk to recruits," Massey said. "We're excited about this spring coming up and now the challenge is to keep the guys motivated the rest of this fall and into the winter."
