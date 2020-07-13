The Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season stop on the PGA Tour that will be played next month at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, will likely be played without spectators, according to a report on the Golf Channel.
The PGA Tour is expected to announce Monday that all nine of its remaining tournaments will not be played with spectators, the Golf Channel reported. No pro-ams will be played, either, the report said.
The Wyndham Championship is scheduled for Aug. 13-16.
The PGA Tour has been playing without fans during the coronavirus pandemic since restarting June 11-14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, with the Charles Schwab Challenge.
After his round on Saturday at the Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler told reporters that he didn’t know about the announcement but agreed it was the right move.
“With everything going on and the health and safety concerns and everything that the Tour has done up to this point,” Fowler said at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. “I've got to stand with them as far as saying it's the right decision, and I think we're seeing that there's been some more spikes and nothing has necessarily calmed down.”
The Wyndham will precede a three-event, three-week FedEx Cup playoff season that ends with the Tour Championship Sept. 4-7 in Atlanta.
“In a way, it could have been inevitable at some point with where things were starting to go, but I think the (PGA Tour) has done a great job thus far,” Fowler said. “And everything they've put in place, all the protocols, and sometimes it's on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis trying to learn and progress as we go on. Yeah, like I said, first I'm hearing of it, but I think they've done a great job, and I stand by them with their decision.”
The PGA Championship, in the week preceding the Wyndham at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, had already announced that it would not have fans. No decision has been made for the rescheduled U.S. Open on Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y. A decision to play without spectators has not been made for the Tour's 2020-21 regular season, which will begin Sept. 10-13 with the Safeway Open.
In late June, Wyndham tournament director Mark Brazil said several plans involving spectators included one with no spectators.
"We have looked at all the options and have made plenty of adjustments," Brazil said late last month. "We just have to see where we are as we get closer to our tournament."
North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Serivce announced 2,462 new cases and 47 deaths Saturday. At least 83,793 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 1,499 have died. Nationally, more than 3.2 million infections and nearly 135,000 deaths have been reported.
Thirty-three states have reported an upward trajectory in cases compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among them are all of the states with remaining regular-season or playoff tournaments on the PGA Tour with the exception of Tennessee, home of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where the number of cases is holding steady compared to the previous week.
Since the PGA Tour resumed play there have been six golfers who have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest was Chad Campbell, who tested positive at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 30.
