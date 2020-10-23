Yamane family strings racquets for players at French Open tennis championship

Another reason the Yamanes went to the French Open was because this was Wilson’s first year in a contract to provide stringing.

“Wilson Sporting Goods just got the French Open this year and it was supposed to be in May and we were going to be out of school at Wake so we were ready to go,” Yamane said. “Then the pandemic hit and it was moved, but then I figured out I could teach my classes remotely from the French Open so we went ahead and decided to go.”

While it wasn’t a traditional French Open with a sold-out stadium because of the pandemic, the Yamanes still got to experience it. They were tested for COVID-19 every four days while in France and could go only from their hotel to the stadium and back.

“We weren’t able to go to the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre Museum or any of that, but when you are on site you are focused on the work anyway,” Yamane said.

The Yamanes have always been a tennis-playing family. Not only did Paul play at Reynolds, his younger sister, Hannah, and younger brother, Mark, played tennis at Mount Tabor. Hannah recently graduated from UNC Wilmington and Mark is a junior at Wake Forest.

“I still string for Mount Tabor’s coach Taylor McDaniel so we try to help anybody who needs to get racquets worked on,” Yamane said.