Yamane family strings racquets for players at French Open tennis championship

“A hobby gone mad.”
That’s the only way David Yamane, a professor in Wake Forest University's sociology department, describes his 12 years of mastering the art of stringing tennis racquets.
What started as hobby, helping the Wake Forest men’s tennis program with racquets, has evolved to working Grand Slam tennis events.
Yamane and his son, Paul, spent several days at the French Open in Paris the last couple of weeks as part of Wilson’s Sporting Goods team of 24 stringers. It’s a big deal to be asked to be a part of a Grand Slam event, and the Yamanes loved it.
“I started stringing when Paul was a junior player just to save a little money,” Yamane said about an eventual side business that’s called Big Time! Tennis.
In 2008 the Wake Forest men’s tennis team was looking for somebody to string their racquets, and Yamane started doing it. And he hasn’t stopped, as the business grew to where now Paul, 25, is leading the way.
Paul started working with his father early and continued through his time as a student at Wake Forest. After graduation, Paul has continued to travel to big-time tennis events to string racquets for some of the best players in the world.
At the U.S. Open this summer the two were in New York.
“Paul ended up stringing racquets for Dominic Thiem, who won the men’s tournament, and for Naomi Osaka, the women's champion,” Yamane said.
Paul also strung racquets for Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
Even though Paul was responsible for stringing both of the winner’s racquets, there was no extra pay involved.
“It would be great if it was like a caddie in golf where you get 10 percent of the winnings,” Yamane said with a laugh.
The only way David was able to go to the French Open was because the three classes he’s teaching this semester at Wake Forest are online. He was in Paris for 10 days, but thanks to the time difference he was able to continue to teach.
“It was fun with the students because I didn’t tell them ahead of time I was going,” Yamane said. “They got their morning announcements earlier than usual, and a few of them said ‘Are you at the French Open?’ So they kind of knew right away.”
Paul, who graduated from Reynolds High School and was part of two state championships, has taken to the stringing of racquets very well. His father said he’s fast but careful to make sure the players are getting the right fit.
The top players in the game can have as many as 10 racquets ready to go for a match.
Another reason the Yamanes went to the French Open was because this was Wilson’s first year in a contract to provide stringing.
“Wilson Sporting Goods just got the French Open this year and it was supposed to be in May and we were going to be out of school at Wake so we were ready to go,” Yamane said. “Then the pandemic hit and it was moved, but then I figured out I could teach my classes remotely from the French Open so we went ahead and decided to go.”
While it wasn’t a traditional French Open with a sold-out stadium because of the pandemic, the Yamanes still got to experience it. They were tested for COVID-19 every four days while in France and could go only from their hotel to the stadium and back.
“We weren’t able to go to the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre Museum or any of that, but when you are on site you are focused on the work anyway,” Yamane said.
The Yamanes have always been a tennis-playing family. Not only did Paul play at Reynolds, his younger sister, Hannah, and younger brother, Mark, played tennis at Mount Tabor. Hannah recently graduated from UNC Wilmington and Mark is a junior at Wake Forest.
“I still string for Mount Tabor’s coach Taylor McDaniel so we try to help anybody who needs to get racquets worked on,” Yamane said.
While his hobby of stringing racquets has taken him to two Grand Slams, Yamane says his highlight is the magical 2018 tennis season at Wake Forest, even if he worked behind the scenes. Coach Tony Bresky guided the Deacons to the NCAA championship, where they beat Ohio State in the final match in Winston-Salem.
"I have a championship ring,” Yamane said.
Yamane said there’s no secret to stringing racquets, but with technology and how it’s done, you still have to know what the players want.
“As stringers we are kind of like umpires in baseball,” Yamane said. “Nobody knows who you are until you make a mistake. Stringers are the same way, and you try to do every racquet perfectly, but if you make a mistake people will only remember the mistake.”
Yamane has also worked at past Winston-Salem Opens as well as the Citi Open in Washington. At various times he and Paul have strung racquets for Greensboro native John Isner.
“He used to play at the Winston-Salem Open and we strung his racquets at those tournaments,” Yamane said. “But he actually uses a private stringing service for Grand Slam events. A lot of the top players pay for their own stringing service that sets up in one of the local hotels.”
Yamane said it wasn’t as easy to string Isner’s racquets a few years ago.
“He’d have a lot of odd string breaks because of his brand of racquet he uses, so he felt it necessary to pay for that private stringing service,” Yamane said.
Yamane says he’s proud of how Paul has continued to build his resume in the pro ranks.
“After he graduated from Wake in 2017, he sort of has been taking the lead on the stringing, and I kind of back him up,” Yamane said.
It’s hard to believe that Yamane’s hobby has continued to thrive after its humble beginnings.
“To have gone from stringing for Wake Forest during our early years when we were just kind of getting started to now getting to string at Grand Slam events is pretty cool,” Yamane said. “I never dreamed I’d string at a Grand Slam event because that never crossed my mind. It’s so inconceivable that all of that has happened in the span of 12 years.”
