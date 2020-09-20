Western Rockingham Police Departments reach out to the community

Western Rockingham County's annual Shop with a Cop event is postponed until July 2021 because of coronavirus precautions, so the police chiefs for Madison, Mayodan and Stoneville had to get a little creative.

"All three of our departments work closely together, and we have a great relationship with our community, which is a blessing in today's climate," said Charles Caruso, police chief for the Town of Mayodan. "We wanted to still reach out to our community (during the pandemic)."

The three police departments will host a free hot dog drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Madison Police Department. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be worn. Members of the community may drive by for a hot dog, chips and bottle of water. There is a limit of one hot dog per vehicle occupant. Donations will also be accepted to benefit Shop with a Cop.

Madison's Police Chief Jason White said the departments hope to hold two Shop with a Cop events next year - the one in July, as well as the one normally held in December before the holidays.

Begun by the Madison, Mayodan and Stoneville police departments with numerous community partners in 2012, Shop with a Cop was initiated to create positive interactions between officers and younger generations. Open to elementary school students who live in the western Rockingham communities, Shop with a Cop has grown from serving four or five students its first year to around 10 to 12 students. Usually 15-20 police officers take students, chosen by their school staff, to shop at Walmart for holiday gifts for their siblings and parents. Donations from local businesses make the shopping possible.