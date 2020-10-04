Woman's soft spot for goats grows with a happy herd

Although most of their stock goes to people with small farms, they also sell some as show goats. Many go to individuals who show them through American Dairy Goat Association-approved events up and down the east coast.

The Lovings ship baby goats from New York to Alabama and west to Tennessee. Goats have become increasingly popular and can easily live 12-14 years.

Last year, the Lovings’ goats added 19 babies to their herd.

However, one mother got sick shortly after birthing triplets. Lovings said she bottle-fed them continuously day and night for several days before selling them to buyers in Tennessee and South Carolina while they were still on the bottle. A baby has to stay on the bottle for 10-12 weeks, she said.

Although the herd grazes in larger pastures during the day, Lovings puts the smaller ones in at night under the watchful eyes of livestock guard dogs, Bria, a Great Pyrenees, and Sandor, an Anatolian/Akbashcross, to protect them from predators.

Lovings' largest pasture is one of her favorite places since it is where her “Papa,” the late Ernest Pyron Sr., raised cows.

“I like to stand on the pond dam and look back at the barn,” she said.