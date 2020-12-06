Rockingham's new fire marshal has spent his career serving his community

WENTWORTH - Rockingham County’s new fire marshal, Anthony Crowder, believes having a firefighter in his home as a child probably was the greatest influence on his fire service career.
“It was just one of the things I always wanted to do,” he said.
His stepfather, Charles Dalton, was assistant chief at Ruffin Fire Department when Anthony was young and often went to the fire department together. Two years before graduating in 1991 from Rockingham County Senior High School, Crowder became a junior firefighter at the Ruffin department. As soon as he turned 18, he became a volunteer.
On Nov. 10, Crowder was named to his new position by Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates.
“We are excited to have Anthony join our emergency services team.” Cates said. “Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge from both municipal and county fire experience and has provided instruction in various fire curriculums to many fire departments in the county. He is also a certified paramedic who can further assist with critical calls for service.”
Crowder replaces William Lingle, who accepted a position with another agency.
“It’s great to continue my fire service career in an administrative role. I have enjoyed working with several county fire departments and this job gives me the opportunity to continue,” Crowder said.
After graduating from high school, none of the area fire departments were hiring so Crowder enrolled in Rockingham Community College’s paramedic course. He then worked for county emergency medical services full-time and part-time though 1997.
In 1993, after his mother and stepfather moved to the Yanceyville Road fire district, Crowder joined the Yanceyville Road Fire Department, serving as chief in 2004 and 2005.
“Just like every other fireman, I worked part-time jobs at several different fire departments in the county,” he said, but remained a volunteer at Yanceyville Road for nearly 20 years.
However, he stepped down from being chief in 1999 after marrying Tracy Haley and raising a family.
Since 1997, Crowder has been a firefighter for the city of Reidsville and was a captain when he resigned to accept his new role with the county. He was Rockingham County Firefighter of the Year in 1998.
In 2013, Crowder graduated from Guildford Technical Community College with an associate degree in fire protection technology and two years later, earned his bachelor of science degree in fire and emergency services administration from Fayetteville State University.
The Crowders live in the Yanceyville Road fire district and are longtime members of Ruffin-Stacy Baptist Church. Tracy is an insurance agent for Powell-Barefoot Insurance.
The new fire marshal was a member of the Rockingham County Firefighters Association until it was dissolved several years ago. While in high school, Crowder helped build the first education smokehouse, the first of its kind in the state. Several other smokehouses have replaced that original one.
Although he enjoys spending time with his family, he also likes hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.
“Anthony joins a very talented team of assistant fire marshals who already have a proven track record in efficient and effective code inspections, fire life safety programs and investigations,” Cates said. “Each of these talented individuals working together will be a continued benefit in all aspects of the duties of the fire marshal's office.”
Crowder said the priority in the office now is fire safety.
“They are doing a great job of fire prevention and education,” he said.
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!