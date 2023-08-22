January 5, 1936 August 14, 2023

Florence Alice Strickland Rodgers, January 5, 1936 August 14, 2023

It is with profound sorrow the family of Florence A. Strickland Rodgers announces her passing August 14, 2023 at the home of her son & daughter-in law.

Mrs. Rodgers was born to the proud parents; the late Rev. William T. Strickland &Mrs. Hattie L. McIver Strickland, in Siler City (Chatham County) North Carolina.

She was the wife to the late Austin Benjamin Rodgers Jr. & Mother to their loving son, Eddie L. "Vern" Rodgers

Services' for Mrs. Rodgers will be as follows; Wake: Friday, Aug. 25th from 7 to 8 p.m. & Funeral: Saturday, Aug. 26th at 1 p.m. Both services will be held at Woodard Funeral Home.

Visitation will be received at her home: 2505 Larkspur Drive, Greensboro NC.

WOODARD FUNERAL HOME, INC.

3200 N. O' Henry Blvd, Greensboro NC 27405