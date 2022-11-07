Rogers wins the race for Guilford County Sheriff

GREENSBORO — Call it a vote of confidence.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has been reelected to a second term, according to complete but unofficial results.

Throughout Tuesday night, Rogers was ahead of challenger Phil Byrd, a former deputy commander in the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, by double digits — about a 11% margin. He received more of the early votes and those cast on Tuesday.

The night ended with Rogers, the county's sheriff since 2018, getting 55.6% of the vote and Byrd garnering 44.4% of returns.

Byrd could not be reached Tuesday night. The Republican had said during his campaign the department needs better leadership.

In fact, it was the question over Rogers' stewardship over the agency that saw an unusually high number of candidates trying to unseat him.

But not after Tuesday. The voters had spoken. Overwhelmingly.

"I think people want us to finish the work we've started," Rogers said at an Election Night watch party at Cooper's Ale House with news channels flickering on TVs. Nearby, some watched precinct updates on a State Board of Election display board.

Rogers was one of nine candidates in the May primary — the largest group of challengers in recent memory. The former sheriff’s deputy who owns a janitorial/landscaping company and a restaurant/food truck business, upset longtime Sheriff BJ Barnes’ bid for a seventh term in 2018.

Byrd, who bested five other challengers to represent the Republican Party, offered himself as a fresh alternative to Rogers' understated style. Even those in Rogers' own party who ran against him in the Democratic primary blamed him for low morale within the department and injuries to staff in the Guilford County jail.

Rogers said criticism has been unfairly lobbed at him. He said he has been concerned about the detention area, which has been a focal point for both candidates. But he says that the factors other agencies are dealing with — retention being one of them — is a challenge at the jail as well. He says that is not a reflection of the department, but the times.

Enough voters agreed.

"He's doing an amazing job," said Tara Ferguson, an auditor, during the upbeat gathering for Rogers, where loud music competed with conversation. "I'm protected. I feel safe."

Rogers was able to change some minds as well.

Bill Stanionis, who consistently voted for Barnes during his terms, supported Rogers this year. He said that he's seen what Rogers has done during his tenure and talked to deputies about what it's like to work for him.

"They all said he was a fair man," Stanionis said.