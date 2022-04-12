Rolling gunfight injures woman, damages home in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — A woman was injured Monday when she was caught in the middle of a rolling gunfight between people in two cars, High Point police said in a news release.

Oneeka Jackson, 35, suffered what appeared to be a superficial wound to her right arm "possibly from a projectile," according to the release.

At 7:43 p.m., officers responded to 1712 Gavin St. regarding the assault and located the Jackson.

Witnesses on scene said Jackson’s vehicle was southbound on Gavin Street when it was caught in the gunfight between the occupants of a black, four-door, Ford F-150 and the occupant of a silver Nissan Altima.

While officers were at conducting field interviews regarding to this shooting, communications received another call of a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of RC Baldwin Street. It was determined that the driver of the Altima, Emmanuel Harrington, 21, drove to 1218 RC Baldwin Street to evade the occupants of the F-150, the release said.

Harrington told officers that he was driving when people in a black pickup truck began chasing him and shooting at him, according to an incident report. The Altima was damaged in the incident.

One of the bullets from this shootout struck a home at 1500 Leonard Ave., damaging a wall and computer, and officers located eleven 7.62-caliber spent shell casings at the intersection of R C Baldwin and Woodbury Street.

The investigation is continuing and no further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app.