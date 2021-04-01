 Skip to main content
Roy Williams' career highlights
North Carolina coach Roy Williams waits on the bench before an NCAA college basketball game at Syracuse on Feb. 29, 2020. Williams retires as the third-winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.

Courtesy of GoHeels.com.

48 seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 as a college head coach (18 at UNC, 15 at Kansas), 10 as an assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Black Mountain C.D. Owen High School.

 2007 inductee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

 Third all-time in wins by a Division I head coach with 903.

 Led UNC to three NCAA championships (2005, 2009, 2017).

 Reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA Division I history.

 903 wins in 33 seasons is 100 more than any other coach in NCAA history (803 by Mike Krzyzewski, 802 by Dean Smith).

 Second-winningest coach in UNC history and third in Kansas history.

 Only coach with 400 or more wins at two schools.

 Sixth-highest winning percentage (.774) in NCAA history.

 Third to take teams to the NCAA Tournament at least 30 times.

 Led UNC and Kansas to nine Final Fours, fourth most all-time.

 Second in NCAA Tournament wins (79), second in No. 1 seeds (13), second in games (105), third in NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.745) and tied for fourth in NCAA championships.

 NCAA-record eight wins over Associated Press No. 1-ranked teams.

 Second in NCAA history in 30-win seasons (12) and tied for fourth in 20-win seasons (29).

 Tied for fifth all-time with 18 regular-season conference championships.

 Third all-time in ACC regular-season wins (212).

 Third-most ACC road wins (93) and fourth-highest ACC road winning percentage all-time (.604).

 Second-most wins (208) in first 300 ACC regular-season games.

 32 NBA first-round draft picks (22 at UNC, 10 at Kansas).

 52 former players made it to the NBA.

 Four National Players of the Year, six ACC Scholar-Athletes of the Year, 10 consensus first-team All-Americans, 17 first-team All-Americans and three Bob Cousy Award winners.

 Only coach with two Academic All-Americans of the Year (Jacque Vaughn at Kansas, Tyler Zeller at UNC).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

