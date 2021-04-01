Roy Williams' career highlights

Courtesy of GoHeels.com.
• 48 seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 as a college head coach (18 at UNC, 15 at Kansas), 10 as an assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Black Mountain C.D. Owen High School.
• 2007 inductee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
• Third all-time in wins by a Division I head coach with 903.
• Led UNC to three NCAA championships (2005, 2009, 2017).
• Reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA Division I history.
• 903 wins in 33 seasons is 100 more than any other coach in NCAA history (803 by Mike Krzyzewski, 802 by Dean Smith).
• Second-winningest coach in UNC history and third in Kansas history.
• Only coach with 400 or more wins at two schools.
• Sixth-highest winning percentage (.774) in NCAA history.
• Third to take teams to the NCAA Tournament at least 30 times.
• Led UNC and Kansas to nine Final Fours, fourth most all-time.
• Second in NCAA Tournament wins (79), second in No. 1 seeds (13), second in games (105), third in NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.745) and tied for fourth in NCAA championships.
• NCAA-record eight wins over Associated Press No. 1-ranked teams.
• Second in NCAA history in 30-win seasons (12) and tied for fourth in 20-win seasons (29).
• Tied for fifth all-time with 18 regular-season conference championships.
• Third all-time in ACC regular-season wins (212).
• Third-most ACC road wins (93) and fourth-highest ACC road winning percentage all-time (.604).
• Second-most wins (208) in first 300 ACC regular-season games.
• 32 NBA first-round draft picks (22 at UNC, 10 at Kansas).
• 52 former players made it to the NBA.
• Four National Players of the Year, six ACC Scholar-Athletes of the Year, 10 consensus first-team All-Americans, 17 first-team All-Americans and three Bob Cousy Award winners.
• Only coach with two Academic All-Americans of the Year (Jacque Vaughn at Kansas, Tyler Zeller at UNC).
