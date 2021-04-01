Roy Williams' career highlights

Courtesy of GoHeels.com.

• 48 seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 as a college head coach (18 at UNC, 15 at Kansas), 10 as an assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Black Mountain C.D. Owen High School.

• 2007 inductee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

• Third all-time in wins by a Division I head coach with 903.

• Led UNC to three NCAA championships (2005, 2009, 2017).

• Reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA Division I history.

• 903 wins in 33 seasons is 100 more than any other coach in NCAA history (803 by Mike Krzyzewski, 802 by Dean Smith).

• Second-winningest coach in UNC history and third in Kansas history.

• Only coach with 400 or more wins at two schools.

• Sixth-highest winning percentage (.774) in NCAA history.

• Third to take teams to the NCAA Tournament at least 30 times.