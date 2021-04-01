Related to this story
Most Popular
Tweets linked to Guilford schools arts director spurs concern in Va. community; job offer in Roanoke County rescinded
Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger told the Roanoke paper that the change was "due to new information," but would not elaborate. The decision came shortly after some community members there pushed back on his hiring, citing concerns with some views expressed on social media and a website Nathan Street shares with his wife.
The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.
Historic home on Summit Avenue razed, raising questions about what went wrong with the permitting process
"If what was supposed to happen did happen, it would not have been allowed to be torn down," said Mebane Ham, who lives nearby.
WFMY-Channel 2 said one of its reporters was preparing for a live report downtown when a woman approached, startling the reporter, then threatened the reporter and spat on her face shield.
K&W Cafeteria Inc. has submitted its latest federal bankruptcy reorganization plan, which calls for keeping, at most, 14 stores open while paying off largest creditor Truist Financial Corp. by July 1, 2022.
Graham police Lt. Daniel Sisk said his department hired Douglas Strader as an officer on March 1, which was less than six months after his dismissal from the Greensboro police.
WENTWORTH – Royce Richardson, who resigned as chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Elections last week, said Monday that the county is p…
Rental properties are a product with steady demand, even in difficult economic times, and rent payments often cover the bulk of the investor’s costs over the life of the investment.
Marijuana, large crowd gathered at vacation rental property attract attention; High Point police arrest 2 and seize guns and drugs
Officers determined that the property was being rented through AirBNB and that the renter was producing a music video.
It's an array of possible new strategies to help students catch up from academic setbacks suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The vast majority of students lost ground," a school official says.