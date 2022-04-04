Royal Expressions releases the full schedule for REVIVALUTION for the month of April

Greensboro, NC - After a four-year hiatus, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet finally returns to the stage in April 2022 with a full slate of programming under the umbrella REVIVALUTION. The term was coined by Princess Johnson in 2019 as she was preparing for the original return in 2020.

“This word just kept popping up in my head every time I did something to prepare for our return, so I decided we would announce our return with this word.” Here is the meaning behind it: REVIVALUTION Revival - after a four-year hiatus our professional dance artists return to the stage Evolution - during the past four years we have restructured and reorganized to better serve our artists and our community at large Revolution - we are here to advocate for equitable pay, funding, and opportunities for Black artists The REVIVALUTION will happen April 11 - 24 and we will take residence at the Stephen Hyers Theater. They will offer community workshops, master dance classes, performances and collaborate with other Black artists and arts organizations to bring programming as we never before. This is all made possible through the Residency at the Hyers Program sponsored by Creative Greensboro. The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free residencies of one to six weeks for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects being led by Guilford County based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88 seat black box theatre for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theatre staff, and marketing of residency activities.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Free Community Workshops. Registration required. April 11 at 6 p.m. - Every Woman: April 11, 6 p.m. A dance workshop to uplift, inspire, and empower women. April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

(MIS)CONCEPTION - A healing experience open to couples experiencing infertility and miscarriages. Includes journal writing, movement, and connecting with others. Press Release For Immediate Release Contact: Princess Howell Johnson 336-944-6146 princess@royalexpressions.org April 13 at 6 PM - Dare To Dream A workshop helping children ages 9-14 realize their dreams through writing, movement, and open dialog.

Master Dance Classes – for intermediate and advanced dancers Cost: $12. Buy ticket. April 11 at 7:30 p.m. - Lyrical Contempo and Repertoire - Self-Love Includes an Intermediate/Advanced Contemporary Dance class and you will learn the choreography from the audience favorite "Self Love" from 31. April 12 at 6 p.m.

Contempo Jazz and Repertoire - Manifestation This class will be taught by our Founder, Princess Johnson. She will do a Contemporary and Jazz fusion class with some Ballet basics to prepare you to learn her signature piece "Manifestation" which was the closing number in the inaugural production Journey to Become April 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Afro Fusion and Repertoire – See Line Woman A fast-paced class rooted in African dance-inspired movement and featuring music and words of Nina Simone.

Film Screening Cost: $12, April 14 at 7 p.m.

REVIVALUTION Dance Film Screening A collection of short films produced by Legacy Company members during the pandemic to keep the organization connected, happy, and safe. Performances Cost: $5 – 32. April 21 at 7:30 p.m. – Pay what you can April 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Opening night reception April 23 at 2 p.m. – Matinee with Artist Talk April 23 at 7:30 p.m. – Closing Night Tickets and the full schedule for the REVIVALUTION events on sale at http://tinyurl.com/reboxoffice For more information about REVIVALUTION and Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet visit http://www.royalexpressions.org or contact Princess Johnson at 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org.