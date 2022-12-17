Rutgers pounds Wake Forest, 81-57

Damari Monsanto had a memorable afternoon for a Wake Forest team that would likely want to forget its experience at Rutgers.

Monsanto tied a career best with six 3-point baskets and scored a game-high 22 points. But the Demon Deacons fell to Rutgers, 81-57, on Saturday, their third loss in the last four games.

After never seeing the court in the narrow victory over Appalachian State, Monsanto, a redshirt junior, earned his way back into Coach Steve Forbes' rotation.

"Damari just didn't have a good week of practice and preparation and he knows what he has to do," Forbes said. "But I thought he came in and did what he can do. And you know, he's a really good player when he scores off the catch. When he tries to go between his legs and do some things he's not really good at, it becomes a problem. I thought he did a really good job of playing within himself today."

Monsanto entered the game at the 15-minute mark and hit his first 3 two minutes later. He hit his next three at the 9:10 mark, drawing the Demon Deacons (8-4) to 24-20. They were never that close again.

Rutgers (7-4) went on a 12-0 tear. The Scarlet Knights hit five of their next seven shots, while Wake Forest missed four shots in a row and committed two turnovers before Monsanto ended the slide with another 3-pointer with five minutes left before halftime. By then, it was a 36-23 game, and the gap would never get below 10 the rest of the way. The final score represented Rutgers' biggest lead all afternoon.

"We got sped up and they just kind of physically overwhelmed us, especially at the beginning of the first half and the beginning of the second half," Forbes said. "I think that's when the game got out of hand for us."

Cam Hildreth had 13 points, marking his eighth straight game in double figures. Tyree Appleby added 10 for Wake Forest, which shot a respectable 54.5% in the first half, then chilled to 28.5% in the second half.

Cam Spencer hit all five shots he took, including a pair of 3-pointers, to score 15 points and lead five Scarlet Knights in double figures. Rutgers shot 58 percent for the game.

The road gets no easier for the Demon Deacons, even if the route brings them back to Winston-Salem. No. 12 Duke with first-year coach Jon Scheyer visit Joel Coliseum on Tuesday, followed by another home matchup against Virginia Tech, before successive road trips to North Carolina and Louisville in the first week of the new year.