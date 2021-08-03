 Skip to main content
Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore

John Deere Classic Golf

Ryan Moore during the John Deere Classic in July.

PGA Tour victories

5

Best 2021 finish

Tie for second at John Deere Classic

World ranking

No. 170

FedEx Cup points

No. 140

Notable

Won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Wyndham Championship in 2009.

 He will need a good week to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

