Ryan Moore Aug 3, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan Moore during the John Deere Classic in July. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press PGA Tour victories5Best 2021 finishTie for second at John Deere ClassicWorld rankingNo. 170FedEx Cup pointsNo. 140Notable• Won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Wyndham Championship in 2009.• He will need a good week to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Former champions, Demon Deacons to highlight field 3 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.