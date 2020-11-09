Despite concerns, thousands of Wake County middle school students are back in school

In late October, preK-3 students and K-12 special-education students in regional programs were split into three groups and began returning to campus on a rotation of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of remote learning.

Middle school students returned this week under that three-week rotation system. Wake can't have all students on campus at the same time due to state COVID-19 rules that restrict campus capacity at middle schools and high schools.

Also next Monday, students in fourth and fifth grades will return on that three-week rotation plan.

North Carolina has averaged more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past three weeks. The state, like much of the nation, is struggling to contain the highly contagious respiratory disease.

The school system is reporting at least 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Oct. 26.

Some groups, such as the North Carolina Association of Educators, say it's not yet safe to resume in-person instruction. But state health officials say that the return of K-12 public school students is not driving the rise in cases because children are less likely to catch and spread the virus than adults.