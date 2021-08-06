Sam Burns Aug 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sam Burns at The Memorial in June. Darron Cummings, Associated Press PGA Tour victories1Best 2021 finishesWon Valspar ChampionshipSecond at AT&T Byron NelsonThird at Genesis InvitationalWorld rankingNo. 32FedEx Cup pointsNo. 13Notable• Joined the PGA Tour in 2019. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, former champions highlight field 2 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.