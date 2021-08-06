 Skip to main content
Sam Burns
Sam Burns

Memorial Golf

Sam Burns at The Memorial in June.

PGA Tour victories

1

Best 2021 finishes

Won Valspar Championship

Second at AT&T Byron Nelson

Third at Genesis Invitational

World ranking

No. 32

FedEx Cup points

No. 13

Notable

Joined the PGA Tour in 2019.

